Wetin cause Peru protest wey make authorities declare a state of emergency?

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters

13 minutes wey don pass

Despite di measures announced by di new president of Peru, Dina Boluarte, protests kontinu to increase on a day di protesters block roads and di airport of di kontri second largest city.

For one message on Monday, Boluarte declare a state of emergency "for areas of high social conflict" and make presentation to di congress proposing to hold di general elections to April 2024.

Protesters dey demand fresh elections afta dem remove Boluarte predecessor, Pedro Castillo, afta im attempt to dissolve Congress.

Oga Castillo call Boluarte plan to move di election a "dirty game".

However, protests don kontinu for different parts of di kontri – as at Tuesday seven pipo don die.

Di protest wey don extend to di Arequipa international airport don affect Peru economy.

Young protesters don die

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Peruvian police dey try resist di protesters

Some of di pipo wey don die na young pipo – one na 16-year-old Robert Pablo Medina Yanquerhuay. E die afta bullet touch am for Apurímac region.

Anoda pesin na Miguel Arcana, aged 38 years wey die for Cerro Colorado, Arequipa, wia protesters burn cars.

Jhonatan Lloclla, aged 26, Wilfredo Lizarme and Jonathan Enciso Arias, both 18, all of which dia death happun for Apurímac region.

Di latest pipo wey don die now na David Atequipa Quispe, 15, and Beckam Romario Quispe, 18.

Di protest dey happun for many parts of Peru and dia major demand na make dem close di Congress and a call for election. Some oda protesters dey call for di release of di former president.

Wetin cause di protest?

Wia dis foto come from, Peru Presidency Wetin we call dis foto, Peru President Dina Boluarte

Di protest start afta di removal of oga Castillo.

Protesters for different cities of Peru including; Cajamarca, Arequipa, Huancayo, Cusco and Puno dey demand di release of di former president.

For several cities, such as Andahuaylas, Arequipa and di capital, Lima, clashes break out between protesters and police wey leave at least seven dead and dozens injure.

Protesters block highways on di Panamericana Norte and Sur highways, according to Peruvian media reports, and di protest affect operations for some airports on Monday.

One of di most serious incidents happun for Arequipa international airport wia some 2,000 protesters invade di runway and break di lighting, burn security booths and force di closure of di airport, according to di AFP news agency.