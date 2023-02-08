Drama for Rivers state ova Wike approval of venue for Atiku presidential rally

Wia dis foto come from, Twitter/Nyesom Wike/Atiku Abubakar

Rivers State Govnor Nyesom Wike don reapprove di use of Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium for di Peoples Democratic Party PDP presidential campaign wey go hold dia rally on 11 February, 2023 for Port Harcourt.

Di Governor make di announcement for campaign rally for Ogu/Bolo local goment area.

Wike say di reapproval dey come after appeal from pipo wey tok to am.

"I don give dem back Adokiye Amiesimaka. Go and campaign. Make e no be say na becos dem no come campaign na im make dem no win in Rivers State.” E tok.

Govnor Wike say e re-approve di stadium for di PDP Presidential rally after pipo beg am

Why Wike revoke di approval before?

For 31 January, 2023, di Rivers State Goment thru di State Commissioner for Sports Chris Green, write to di Director General of di PDP Presidential Campaign Council, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal to cancel di approval dem bin don give on 11 January, 2023 for di use of di Stadium on 11 February 2023.

Di letter say, "credible information available to di state goment and recent development show say your Presidential Campaign Organisation dey work with a faction of di All Progressives Congress APC led by Tonye Patrick Cole and na di intention of di Presidential Campaign Organisation to accommodate and share di approved facility for your campaign with di said faction of di APC."

Di statement add say goment records show say di activities of di APC for Rivers State always dey marked by violence due to irreconcilable internal conflicts inside di party wey include shooting and killings during nomination process for party delegates and detonation of explosives in di course of campaigns, di statement also site some media tori about di incidents.

So becos di state goment no fit risk di destruction of dat kain state asset wey di use of di stadium by di Presidential Campaign Council with dia Tonye Patrick Cole APC faction go expose am to, na im make di state goment dey withdraw di approval dem bin earlier give.

Rivers state goment bin say dem no fit risk destruction of di stadium na im make dem revoke di initial approval

Rivers PDP Presidential Campaign Council reject di re-approval

But di Rivers State PDP Presidential Campaign Council say dem no dey interested in using di Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium for dia campaigns rally for Port Harcourt.

Tok-tok pesin of di council, Dr. Leloonu Nwibubasa say di Presidential Campaign Council no fit take Govnor Nyesom Wike word just like dat.

"We dey aware today say im [Wike] don announce say di stadium dey restored and im don change im decision but make I tok dis very clearly di Presidential Campaign Council of Atiku Abubakar no dey interested in Govnor Wike Greek gift.

Di stadium wey im revoke for reasons wey im give based on intelligence, make I ask, im don reverse those intelligence reports? Abi di Presidential Campaign Council no dey plan with di APC to do rally in di same stadium again? Or security reports no show again say violence go dey? How Govnor Wike come to im reasons wey make am revoke di initial approval for us before?"

Dr. Nwibubasa say for Atiku Abubakar to use di Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium for im presidential rally for Port Harcourt, Govnor Wike must formally write to di National Working Committee di same way im do wen im revoke di use of di facility.

"Im bin write to us formally to cancel im earlier approval, we also expect say Govnor Wike go write and not just stand on campaign podium to make statements wey show high level of instability." E tok.

Rivers State Govnor Nyesom Wike and oda PDP govnors under di G5 integrity group no dey in good terms with di PDP Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar as dem insist on an agreement say di National Chairman of di Party, Iyorchia Ayu, must resign im position for pesin from Southern Nigeria to occupy dat position since di presidential candidate of di party come from Northern Nigeria.