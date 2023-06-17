Ukraine war gatz end, South African President Ramaphosa tell Putin

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, South-Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa and Russia President Vladimir Putin for di 2019 Russia-Africa Summit for Sirius Park of Science and Art in Sochi, Russia, on October 24, 2019.

Author, By Antoinette Radford

Role, BBC News

56 minutes wey don pass

Di war for Ukraine gatz end, South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa don tell Russia leader Vladimir Putin.

Oga Ramaphosa remarks come as e meet Oga Putin for St Petersburg on Saturday as part of a peace mission with six oda African kontri dem.

Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelensky tell di delegation on Friday say e no go enter toktok with Russia while dem still dey occupy Ukrainian land.

Oga Putin launch last year invasion and blam Ukraine for refusing toktok.

For di meeting for St Petersburg, Oga Ramaphosa also call for both parties to return dia prisoners of war, and make Russia return di pikin dem wey dem remove back to dia homes.

E draw ears for Oga Putin about di impacts of di war on Africa, and say dem gatz settle am by diplomacy.

"DI war no fit go on forever. All wars gatz dey settled and come end at some stage," e tok. "And we dey here to communicate a very clear message say we go like make dis war end."

Di war don severely restrict di export of grain from Ukraine and fertiliser from Russia, wey don affect African kontri dem in particular and cause more global food insecurity.

But Oga Putin blame di West for di grain crisis - not di war for Ukraine - as e say only 3% of di grain exports wey dey permitted under a UN-sponsored deal to ensure im safe passage through fi Black Sea don go to di worlds poorest kontri dem.

E also hail wetin e describe as Africa balanced position on di war.

Before dem go Russia, di delegation from South Africa, Egypt, Senegal, Congo-Brazzaville, Comoros, Zambia, and Uganda bin meet Ukrainian leaders.

During one visit to Kyiv on Friday, Oga Ramaphosa warn say di war for Europe dey affect between 1.2 and 1.3 billion pipo for Africa.

After di leader dem land, air raid sirens sound across Ukraine capital, Kyiv, wey Ukraine Foreign Minister, Dmytro Kuleba, say demonstrat say Oga Putin wan "more war".