US embassy for Abuja to offer reduced services citing risk of terror attacks

Nigeria Department of State Services (DSS) don call for calm afta America release security advisory wey warn of high risk of terror attacks for Nigeria, specifically for Abuja.

While advising say make pipo take di necessary precautions DSS ask make pipo remain alert and assist security agencies with useful information regarding threats and suspicious criminal acts around dem.

Di Service say e dey work wit oda law enforcement agencies and stakeholders to maintain peace and order in and beyond Abuja.

DSS add say dem don receive several enquiries relating to di security advisory wey US Embassy for Abuja drop on Sunday 23 October, 2022 as dem say no be new tin as di service also don issue similar warnings in di past.

Meanwhile di US Embassy wey tok for dia advisory say dem go offer reduced services until further notice because of di threat advise say terrorists fit target goment buildings, places of worship, schools, markets, shopping malls, hotels, bars, restaurants, athletic gatherings, transport terminals, law enforcement facilities and international organizations.

D﻿ia advisory also include actions pipo fit take wey include to avoid all non-essential travel or movement and for pipo to review dia personal security plans.

No be di first time wey US embassy go release security advisory be dis.

For April, 2021, US embassy for Lagos release security alert for pipo wey dey stay for di Nigeria commercial capital.