Elon Musk say "no choice" but to sack workers for Twitter

Twitter new owner, Elon Musk don defend im reason for sacking plenti staff for di company.

Elon Musk say e no get any oda "choice" but to slash di company workforce as di firm dey lose more than $4m (£3.5m) a day.

Dem let half of di company staff to go, one week afta Musk buy Twitter for one $44bn (£38.7bn) deal.

Twitter staff don begin use di platform to tok about dem dey sack dem.

Plenti concerns dey ground say Twitter fit take action to control content moderation but Musk tok say di company policies remain di same and dem no go change am.

As reports come out on Friday say thousands of staff for Twitter all ova di world dey lose dia jobs, pipo don begin ask questions about di future of workers wey dey responsible for taking down harmful material.

Online safety groups and campaigners don suggest say Musk fit relax moderation policies, and dis go make Twitter less effective to remove hate-speech and disinformation from di platform.

Dem fit also remove permanent Twitter bans wey dem bin give to controversial figures - including former president Donald Trump.

Di changes dey come shortly before di US midterms wen dem dey expect increase of disinformation.

All dis concerns dey increase sake of Elon Musk comments on Friday, wey e for blame Twitter' "massive drop in revenue" on "activist groups" wey dey "try to destroy free speech inside America".

Yoel Roth, wey be Twitter Head of Safety and Integrity, tok say most of di more than 2,000 content moderators wey dey work on "front-line review" no dey affected.

E say di "reduction in force" affect around 15% of those wey dey work for Twitter trust and safety organisation - compare with wetin e bin tok say be 50% cut wey dem see across di company, wey get about 7,500 staff.

US President Joe Biden don voice im concern about di takeover on Friday.

Biden say "Elon Musk go buy outfit wey dey send - pour out lies all across di world... How we take expect children to dey able to understand wetin dey at risk?"

One internal email wey dem send to staff early on Friday say di mass job cut dey "unfortunately necessary to make sure say di company get success moving forward".

Staff confam say dey don log dem out of work laptops and Slack, wey be di messaging system dem dey use.

Many staff reveal say dem don lose dia jobs wit posts on Twitter.

Di cuts so far don happen for departments like marketing to engineering, communications, content curation and product development.

Plenti major brands don stop advertising spending wit Twitter, including Volkswagen, General Motors and Pfizer.

Almost all of di company revenue dey currently come from advertising, and Elon Musk don dey look for ways to cut costs and make money in different ways from di platform.

Some go include plans to charge monthly subscription fee for users to dey verified on di platform.

E also don suggest say dem go boost di tweets of those wey go pay di $8 per month fee for replies, mentions, and searches.

Dis plans wey Elon Msuk tok don lead to criticism from some pipo on Twitter sey e dey create two-tier system wey go benefit dos wey wan pay.