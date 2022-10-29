'We go change Nigeria for good' - Peter Obi tok for Labour party campaign flag-off

D﻿i Labour don officialy staart dia presidential campaign ahead of di 2023 Nigeria general elections.

D﻿i rally happun on Saturday 29 October, for Lafia, Nasarawa state capital for North-Central part of di kontri.

P﻿residential candidate of di party Peter Obi and im running mate, Datti Baba-Ahmed; plus di oda members of di party 1,234 campaign council members dey in attendance for di wey plenti supporters attend.

R﻿ecall say Obi bin earlier postpone di flag off to go visit some part of di kontri wia flood don scata and render pipo homeless. E also also ask oda presidential candidates to pause dia campaign sake of di flooding and pay respect to di victims.

Di Director General of di campaign council, Doyin Okupe say di campaign train go dey massive across all di six geopolitical zones of di kontri.

'We no go solve flood palava for 30 years'

Wia dis foto come from, Peter Ob/Twitter

Peter Obi, 61 promise to solve Nigeria flood challenge and ensure say di kontri attain sufficiency for food production if dem elect am for 2023.

E say im goment go move Nigeria from consumption to production and job creation.

Obi also promise to fix Nigeria power palava, amongst odas.

E come wonder why di Super Eagles no no fit qualify for Qatar 2022 World Cup wey dey start next month.

“I dey assure you now say if we come into power, we go solve dis flooding problem.” Obi tok afta e don obeserve one minute silence in honour of di pipo wey die for di flooding wey don cause gbege for di kontri.

“We no go do am overnight but we go begin dey solve am. E no go take 30 years. Di Federal Goment say e go take 30 years, e no go take 30 years for us to solve am.

“Make I assure una, di goment of Obi and Datti Baba-Ahmed go change Nigeria for good,” e tok for di rally.

'N﻿igeria fit feed imsef'

Di Labour party candidate also promise say e go support farmers and youths for di di kontri.

E add join say Nigeria fit feed imsef if dem take correct measures.

“If we enta goment, I assure una, farmers go go back to farms because we go deal with insecurity, we go support youths; di more youths dey pulled comot from poverty, di more we go reduce criminality.

“We will support youths because today Nigerian youths don’t have a home. When we come into government, the youths will have homes because we will solve their problems.”

“Today for Nigeria, pipo dey spend all dia money to feed emselves. So many pipo no even fit feed demselves. We go make sure say we start di journey of Nigeria being sufficient for food production. If Israel fit feed imsef, Nigeria fit feed imsef. If India fit feed imsef, Nigeria fit feed imsef,” e tok.

''D﻿i goment wey we go form go be goment of youths and women. E no longer go be goment of old pipo.

''Governance no be retirement home'. No be old pipo home. I go form goment wey dey energetic', look at di two of us , we dey ready for di job, we sabi una problem.'' Obi continue.

E﻿ come tell im supporters to ensure say dem support am and make dem also campaign for am.

'﻿'Support us. Start to dey campaign for us. For your future no listen to dis pipo wey dey share money. Na una money wey dem steal’’

‘’We go give una back your future’’ Obi tok as im supporters chorus im name.

N﻿igeria presidential and National assemly elections go happun for 25 February , 2023 while govnorship and state assemblies election go take place across di kontri 11 March same year.