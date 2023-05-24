Why Buckingham Palace reject request to return dis Ethiopian prince bodi to im pipo

Wia dis foto come from, Alamy

Author, Jibat Tamirat & Cecilia Macaulay

Role, BBC News

one hour wey don pass

Buckingham Palace don refuse request to give back di deadbodi of one Ethiopian prince wey dem bury for Windsor Castle for di 19th Century.

Dem carry Prince Alemayehu go UK wen e bin dey di age of seven, and e reach dia as orphan as im mama die for di journey.

Queen Victoria bin come like am and arrange for im education, and burial wen e die at di age of 18.

But im family want make dem send im deadbodi go back to Ethiopia.

One of di royal descendants, Fasil Minas tell BBC say, "we want im remains back as im family and as Ethiopians because dat no be di kontri wey dem born am".

"E no dey right" for am to dey buried for di UK, im add.

But for statement wey dem send BBC, Buckingham Palace tok-tok pesin say to comot im bodi go affect odas wey dem bury for di catacombs of St George's Chapel for Windsor Castle.

Di palace say "e dey very unlikely say e go dey possible to comot im bodi without say e disturb di resting place of plenti odas wey dey di area".

Di statement add say di authorities for di chapel understand di need to honor Prince Alemayehu memory, but say dem also get "di responsibility to preserve di dignity of di departed".

Dem also say before, di Royal Household bin don "allow requests from di Ethiopian delegation make dem visit" di chapel.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Prince Alemayehu live for exile for ova a decade

How Prince Alemayehu land for di UK as young as e be na sake of imperial action and diplomacy failure.

For 1862, so e go fit strengthen im empire, di prince papa Emperor Tewodros II bin wan collabo with UK but Queen Victoria no ansa di letters wey im send.

Oga come vex, carry mata for head, di emperor hold some Europeans, wey include British consul hostage. Dis cause big military expedition, of like 13,000 British and Indian troops to go free dem.

Di force bin also get official from di British Museum.

For April 1868, dem attack di Tewodros mountain fortress for Maqdala for northern Ethiopia and in just few hours scata di defences.

Di emperor decide to take im life instead of to become British prisoner, wey turn am to heroic figure for im pipo.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, One 19th Century engraver draw di scene of wen sojas find Emperor Tewodros II bodi

Afta di war, di British tiff thousands of cultural and religious artefacts. Dem include gold crowns, manuscripts, necklaces and dresses.

Historians say dem bin need plenti elephants and hundreds of mules to carry di treasures comot, today, dem dey scattered across European museums and libraries, as well as for private collections.

Di British also carry, Prince Alemayehu and im mama, Empress Tiruwork Wube.

Di British fit don tink say dem bin wan keep dem safe and prevent Tewodros enemies to catch or kill dem as dem bin dey near Maqdala, according to Andrew Heavens wey im book The Prince and the Plunder dey tok about Alemayehu life.

Afta e reach Britain for June 1868, di prince wahala and im status as orphan make Queen Victoria to pity am. Di two of dem meet for di queen holiday house for di Isle of Wight wey dey just off England south coast.

She agree to support am financially and put am for di guardianship of Captain Tristram Charles sawyer Speedy, di man wey follow di prince come from Ethiopia.

Wia dis foto come from, Alamy Wetin we call dis foto, Captain Speedy become di guardian of di Prince

Dem first live togeda for di Isle of Wight before Captain Speedy come carry am go oda parts of di world wey include India.

But dem decide say di prince need to get formal education.

Dem send am go di British public school Rugby but e no happy dia. Dem later move am to di Royal Military College for Sandhursy wia dem bully am.

Di prince bin dey ginger to go home, according to pesin wey Heavens quote but dem quickly bury di idea.

Ethiopian royal descendant, Abebech Kasa tell BBC say, "I feel for am like say I know am. E bin dey dislocated from Ethiopia, from Africa, from di land of black pipo and stay for dia like e no get house".

Las-las, dem come teach Alemayehu for private house for Leads. But e start to sick, possibly with pneumonia, and at one point bin refuse to collect treatment because e bin reason say dem dey poison am.

Afta a decde for exile, di prince die for 1979 at di age of just 18.

Im sickness turn to news tori for national papers and Queen Victoria bin write for her diary of her sadness for im death.

"Very sad and shocked to hear by telegram say good Alemayehu don die dis morning. E dey too sad! All alone, for strange kontri, without any single pesin or relative, wey be im own", na wetin she tok.

"Im life no be happy one, full of hardships of evri kind and bin dey so sensitive, to dey tink say pipo dey look am because of im colour. Evrione dey very sorry."

She come arrange im burial for Windsor Castle.

Wia dis foto come from, Alamy Wetin we call dis foto, Prince Alemayehu with cap wey get di ship name HMS Urgent

Demands for di bodi to go back no dey new.

For 2007, di kontri den president Girma Wolde-Giorgis bin send formal request to Queen Elizabeth II make dem send back di bodi, but e no work.

"We want am back. We no want make e stay for foreign kontri," Ms Abebech tok.

"E get sad life. Wen I tink about am, I just dey cry. If dem agree to return im remains, I go tink am like e come home alive."

She hope say she go get positive ansa from di new King Charles III.

"Restitution dey used as method for reconciliation to recognize di wrong of di past" na how Professor Alula Pankhurst, sabi pesin for British-Ethiopian relations dey see dis mata.