Police rescue two pipo wey gunmen kidnap during attack on US convoy for Anambra

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

18 minutes wey don pass

Nigeria Police say joint security forces don rescue di remaining two victims wey jaguda pipo kidnap during di attack on one United States embassy convoy along Atani/Osamela road in Ogbaru Local Government Area (LGA) of Anambra State, south east Nigeria.

Di Police Command Public Relation Officer for Anambra state, Ikenga Tochukwu, for one statement say dem rescue di two pipo for early momo on Friday. None of dem injure.

Tochukwu add say dem still dey do operation for di area.

How 7 pipo for US embassy convoy die under curfew

Di attack on convoy wey carry US consulate inside Anambra State on Tuesday bin draw attention on di insecurity palava for di state in general and for Ogbaru Local Goment in particular.

According to Echeng E. Echeng, Anambra State Police Commissioner, seven pipo, including four police officers and 3 US consulate staff die wen for di attack. But dem no kill any US citizen.

Di police add say two of di consolate officials bin dey miss as di gunmen carry dem go.

Echeng blame di attack on members of di Eastern Security Network (ESN), di armed group of di proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (Ipob).

Im reveal say security forces raid di ESN camp for Ugwuaneocha community for Ogbaru afta di attack but say dem no see anybody.

“We arrest two pipo wey help us wit investigations,” Echeng .