Why Code of Conduct Bureau fit investigate Atiku Abubakar

Wetin we call dis foto, Festus Keyamo bin ask anti-graft agencies to arrest Atiku Abubakar

52 minutes wey don pass

Di Code of Conduct Bureau, (CCB) fit soon begin investigate former vice president of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar over allege gbege of mago-mago wen e dey office as VP.

Dis na sake of dia response to one petition wey tok-tok pesin of di APC presidential Campaign Council, Festus Keyamo file.

E bin ask make, CCB, ICPC, EFCC arrest Atiku Abubakar say e divert public moni wen e dey office.

Di offence if na true dey against di code of conduct for public officers.

CCB say di invitation na for Keyamo to dey able to adopt wetin dey di petition wey im file and to provide any oda informate wey fit dey useful to di investigation.

Di CCB also request say make Oga Keyamo show face wit one Michael Achimugu wey be whistle blower for di matta.

Oga Keyamo bin post di CCB response letter for im social media page.

Wetin bin happun

For January, 2023, Festus Keyamo bi di tok-tok pesin of di All Progressives Congress, (APC) bin sue Atiku Abubakar over one corruption allegation.

Oga Keyamo for 16 January bin sama one 72-hour ultimatum to CCB, ICPC)and EFCC to arrest Atiku Abubakar.

E bin ask di anti corruption agencies to arrest di former VP for offences of money laundering.

Breach of di code of conduct for public officers, conspiracy, and criminal breach of trust and misappropriation.

Oga Keyamo petition and suit allegation na based one video by Michael Achimugu, wey claim say im be former aide to Oga Atiku

Michael Achimugu, for plenti social media posts, bin accuse di former VP say e bin use Special Purpose Vehicles (SPV) to commit financial mago mago.

Keyamo say Achimugu evidence dey enough to back im allegations against Atiku Abubakar and former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

Festus Keyamo also be Senior Advocate of Nigeria and current minister of state for Labour and Employment.

Wetin to sabi about Festus Keyamo

Wia dis foto come from, PIUS UTOMI EKPEI

Festus Keyamo be di tok-tok pesin of di APC presidential Campaign Council for di 2023 election.

E gbab di position during di setup of di Tinubu/Shettima campaign committee for dia presidential bid for di next administration in Nigeria.

No be di first time wey di human right Lawyer go gbab political appointment be dat.

President Muhammadu Buhari bin appoint Festus Keyamo (SAN) as Director for Strategic Communications for im 2019 presidential campaign.

Di appointment bin generate plenti toks dat time sake of Keyamo position for public.

Festus Keyamo na popular human right activist and lawyer wey don represent different ogbonge pipo wey don make history for di kontri.

Im bin do lawyer work for Beko Ransome-Kuti, Frank Kokori, Ken Saro Wiwa, MKO Abiola and Anthony Enahoro wen dem bin get wahala wit goment.

For start of im work , Keyamo na man wey be say, dey helep pipo wey goment wan cheat fight for dia right.

Nigerians sabi am pass sake of all di controversial case wey im bin handle, including di case of Niger- Delta militants oga, Mujaheed Asari Dokubo.

As man wey don dey jam head with goment all im life, pesin fit understand di shock wey plenti Nigeria pipo dey show for dis im new appointment.

Di waka from pesin wey dey fight goment to make sure say pipo get justice, to pesin wey campaign for politician, too far for some pipo mind and notin join di two at all.