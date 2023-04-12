Wetin INEC tok about Tinubu victory, IReV, 25% result for Abuja, Peter Obi, oda mata dem

Wia dis foto come from, INEC/Facebook

12 April 2023, 13:06 WAT New Informate 37 minutes wey don pass

Nigeria election body di Independent National Electoral Commission (Inec) don tell di kontri presidential election tribunal make dem dismiss di petition political parties wey dey challenge di 2023 presidential election.

For response wey di commission file through dia lawyer Abubakar Mahmoud on Monday, Inec say di reliefs wey Obi and im Party file no dey grantable.

Di election umpire tell court to “dismiss or strike out di petition unto say e dey grossly incompetent, abusive and academic”.

On top di matter of weda na majority of voters cast dia vote for Tinubu, Inec say true true Tinubu get di highest votes cast during di election.

For wia Obi tok say make dem declare am winner unto say na him get di highest number of votes cast, di election body argue say di petition dey defective unto say e fail to join necessary parties, and e lack di particulars and pleading to support am.

For dia response, Inec say Labour Party fail to send polling agents to 41,972 polling units out of di total of 176,846 polling units across di country. E say LP only submit list 134,874 agents.

INEC and di 25% votes for Abuja

Wia dis foto come from, OBI/TINUBU/ATIKU Wetin we call dis foto, Obi, Tinubu and Atiku

For anoda response wey Inec file for di tribunal, dem describe di petition of di PDP and dia candidate Atiku Abubakar as abuse of court process.

Di response say since Tinubu score at least one quarter of di valid votes cast for 29 states, wey dey over and above 24 states wey di law require, plus say e win di highest number of lawful votes for di election, dem do di right tin to declare Tinubu winner and president-elect.

Ontop di matter of say Tinubu no win for FCT Abuja, Inec say according to di provisions of di 1999 constitution, FCT get di status of a state and dem suppose recognize am as one of di states of di federation.

Inec say dem declare Tinubu winner unto say e win di highest number of votes cast and at least 25 percent of votes cast in not less than two-thirds of di state of di federation plus di Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

INEC keep her promise on electronic voting

On top di IReV and BVAS machine matter, INEC say di electoral act no make am say INEC must upload election results to di IRev portal bifor e go declare di results.

E say di commission keep dia promise to Nigerians as dem conduct free, fair, transparent and credible election as dem deploy di BVAS machine to accredit voters electronically and also use am to upload di scanned copies of polling unit election results to di IRev portal.

Wetin dey for di Obi LP petition

Peter Obi and Labour Party for dia petition dey ask Inec to declare Obi winner of di February 25 general election unto say na him get di highest number of lawful votes dem cast dat day or make dem nullify di election and order for fresh election.

Di petition say di president elect Bola Tinubu and im running mate Kashim Shettima no dey qualified to contest dat election and add say di election dey filled wit irregularities.

Obi and im party say Tinubu fail to win majority of di votes cast for di election, as im no dey able to secure one quarter of di lawful votes wey dem cast for di Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

Di petition also say di way INEC conduct di election dey in substantial non-compliance wit di provisions of di law.

Wetin dey di petition of Atiku /di PDP

Inside di petiton wey Atiku Abubakar and im party di PDP file for di election petition tribunal, dem request di tribunal to declare dia candidate winner and president elect or make dem cancel di election and order fresh one sake of di plenti irregularities wey di February 25 election witness for thousands of polling units.

Im team of lawyers wey dia leader na Joe-Kyari Gadzama, dem say di election of Bola Tinubu dey invalid sake of say dem no comply by di provisions of di electoral act 2022.

Atiku team say na sake of how Inec no upload di election results in real time affect di outcome of di final results.

Di petition say Inec fail to comply by di provisions of section 66 of di electoral act 2022 and section 134 of di Nigerian constitution way say dem must consider di geographical spread of di Nation before dem go declare winner of di election.