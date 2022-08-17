Why electricity workers dey strike for Nigeria

one hour wey don pass

Nigerians fit begin see blackout for some parts of di kontri becos di National Union of Electricity Employees don begin nationwide strike. Dem start wit blocking di Headquarters of di Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) for Abuja on Wednesday morning.

Dem don begin shut down substations across di kontri small small across di kontri.

One official tell BBC Pidgin say dem dey hope say goment go intervene, if not everybody go dey for darkness.

Dis strike dey happun sake of disagreement between National Union of Electricity Employees and Transmission Company of Nigeria.

Why TCN workers dey strike

Di union bin threaten to begin strike from 17th August 2022 so dat goment go listen to dia demands.

Wetin di Transmission Company of Nigeria workers dey ask for na :

Dem dey request say make dem suspend di conditions of service and career path for workers and di directive by di TCN board to conduct promotion interviews for Acting principal managers wey dey move to Assistant General Managers.

To stop stigmatization of staff from di Office of di Head Of Service of di federation wey no dey allow dem to work for oda areas of di Power sector.

Inability of di market operator to fund payment of entitlements wey former Power Holding Company of Nigeria (PHCN) staff suppose get.

Dem say dem no go call of di strike until goment answer dem.

Wetin goment dey do about di strike

Di Federal Goment say dem dey hold discussions wit di organized labour in order to proffer resolution to various issues wey don make electricity workers in di konytri to begin strike.

Di Minister of Power, Abubakar Aliyu reveal dis to di State House correspondents after di Federal Executive Council meeting wey President Buhrai chair on Wednesday.

E tok say di issues in contention center around employment wey dey largely under di purview of di Head of Service and not di Ministry of Power.

Official of TCN tell BBC Pidgin say “if goment to solve dis issue now e go affect di economy of di kontri and pipo go begin soend money buy fuel wey goment increase price from 165 naira to over 170 naira per litre to power dia business and dis go increase cost of goods and services.

Di goment begin di privatisation of the power sector in 2000s.

For 2013, dem privatized 11 electricity distribution companies (DISCOs) and six generating companies (GENCOs) while retaining 100% ownership of di Transmission Company of Nigeria. But corruption and inefficiency don pafuka im progress.

Nigeria’s power generation dey mostly thermal and hydro wit installed capacity of about 12,522 Megawatts. But, di constant collapse of di national grid since di start of di year don make am to only able to distribute about 4,000MW; wey dey result to epileptic supplies of electricity to cater for over 200 million pipo.

Incessant power cuts don force plenti Nigerians, wey include entrepreneurs to rely mostly on petrol or diesel powered generating plants to power dia homes and businesses.