'Wen I start to wear school uniform many pipo react' - Mother of four wey return to JSS3 class

27 minutes wey don pass

Gift Ufuoma

BBC News Pidgin, Video Journalist

Wetin we call dis foto, 37 year old mother of four children wey return to junior secondary school

Precious Chioma Ugokwe be 37 year old mother of four children wey return to junior secondary school for 2018.

For 2018 Chioma bin join JSS3 student and now don graduate from senior secondary school, she say she want study law.

Chioma siddon wit BBC Pidgin tok why she return to school.

According to Ms Chioma, di decision no dey easy at all she tok wetin her eyes see when she bin first return to school.

“When I start to wear school uniform, many react wella , dem say a woman like you want go back to school, why you no go start business e be waste of time”.

But

For June, 2022, she bin write her last WAEC paper wey be Goment, na den she sabi say she don graduate from secondary school.

Wetin make Chioma Ugokwe go back to school

She say afta she marry and get three children, her husband encourage her to go back to school.

“My husband say you will go back to school because knowledge be power”, Ms Chioma tok.

“ At first, time I feel ashamed bicos as a mother going to school wit school uniform, e dey funny but I summon courage and become class mate like one of dem.

Chioma add say na her husband and children be her encouragement and motivation as di husband tell am say make she no worry and no shame say im go support am reach any level.

"One of my pikin , my first daughter, we dey di same class but different school.

We dey study together she dey teach me, infact she dey help me do some assignment", she add.

No be say I no finish school before, I write waec but na three credit I get and nobody to sponsor me to re-write my WAEC.

Dis time around Chioma say she make all her papers as she gbab one A, three Cs and five Bs.

She say na 179 she bin score for di jamb wey she write dat year wey she first finish secondary school but she get mind to re-write am and pass wella dis time around.

She add say her interest be to study law or education.

E no easy -Chioma Ugokwe

Madam Chioma explain how she bin manage to run school programme wit family demands.

"E no dey easy sake of say I get to take care of di house cook for my family.

"I dey wake up 5:00am to read sake of say na di only time wey I get to read be dat".

Chioma add say na her husband and pikins be her encouragement and motivation as di husband tell am say make she no worry and no shame say im go support am reach any level.

“Even my children dey support me say, aah mummy you will go to school o, you will study well well”

Afta Madam Chioma see say she pass her WAEC, she tok say she dey fulfilled say she make beta result.

"Before we write WAEC we be 39 for our class but some of dem run sake of say dem no go allow dem carry expo for di missionary school, so e remain only 11 of us wey stay to write, and I thank God say all of us clear our paper”.