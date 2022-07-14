Baba Ijesha: Nollywood actor dey guilty of 'sexual assault' charges - Lagos court rule

Baba Ijesha dey guilty of 'sexual assault' charges - Lagos court rule

Lagos court don judge say Baba Ijesha dey guilty of attempted sexual assault of a minor.

Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo of di Ikeja Sexual Offences Court pass di judgment on Thursday afternoon.

Olarenwaju James [Baba Ijesha real name] dey guilty on four count of attempted sexual assault of underage pesin.

Prosecution fail to prove beyond reasonable doubt one count charge, di court tok.

But dem find di Nollywood actor guilty of four out of di six charges against am.

Baba Ijesha na popular Nigerian feem actor wey dey act Yoruba movies.

Lagos State goment lawyers alias prosecutors drag am to court on alleged sexual assault of a 15-year-old.

Tori be say di victim na adopted daughter of one Nigerian comedienne.

Baba Ijesha case verdict - How court judge di mata

Di presiding judge begin with summary of di arguments on Baba Ijesha case.

Defence lawyer, Dada Awosika [SAN] and Prosecutor counsel, Prince A Olabiran and dia team for lawyers bin don dey argue di mata for months.

Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo say although di case don attract plenty media attention, di court must look for proves of di offence beyond reasonable doubt.

Baba Ijesha dey face six count of sexual assault of one 15-year-old girl.

Di charges include, indecent treatment of a child, sexual assault by penetration, attempted sexual.

According to di prosecutor, Baba Ijesha bin don assault di girl seven years ago.

Di goment lawyers argue say e happun wen she bin dey 7 years old.

Dat time di actor putg im car key inside her virgina, di prosecution counsel tell di court.

Case of molestation against Baba Ijesha

Ikeja Sexual Offences Court pass di judgment on di case of molestation wey happun seven years ago against Baba Ijesha.

Di court say e no fit conclude from di victime testimony say di offence happun without evidence.

Di minor also tell di court say anoda neighbour bin molest her before.

Justice Taiwo say, "di most important tin be say penetration happun...

"...but who or wen di penetration happun dey difficult to determine."

Baba Ijesha admit say im touch di body of di minor for 2021 and molest her.

But di actor deny say im no touch her at all seven years ago.

Baba Ijesha defence

Baba Ijesha, as part of in defence, say im bin go dey act script wit di minor.

Di Nollywood actor admit to di court say im bin no know say CCTV camera bin dey inside di house on dat day.

But di judge overrule, say di accused no dey act anything as no actor, no camera, no lighting or anything to show say dem dey act.

Di defence present four witnesses while di prosecutor present seven witnesses.

Charges against Baba Ijesha

Director of Public Prosecution for Lagos establish case against Baba Ijesha.

DPP recommend dem to charge am under five provisions of di 2015 Criminal Law of Lagos state.

Section 135, Indecent Treatment of a child -wey dey punishable by seven years imprisonment

Section 137, Defilement of a Child, wey dey punishable by life imprisonment.

Section 261, Sexual Assault by Penetration - e dey punishable by life imprisonment

Section 262, Attempted Sexual Assault by Penetration - wey dey punishable by 14 years imprisonment

Section 263, Sexual Assault - wey dey punishable by three years imprisonment