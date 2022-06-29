Regina Daniels and Ned Nwoko welcome second pikin

Wia dis foto come from, Instagram/@ReginaDaniels

29 June 2022, 15:53 WAT New Informate 25 minutes wey don pass

Popular Nigerian actress Regina Daniels don deliver her second pikin for Jordan.

Senator Ned Nwoko wey be husband of di feem producer and model na im post for social media to announce say im wife Regina born baby number two same day wey dem dey celebrate dia first son birthday.

For di post, Oga Ned say, “ e be double celebration today for di family as Moon turn two years…. E be also delight to announce di arrival of our second son today.”

“Regina and di baby dey do very well for Amman Jordan. Uniquely Moon and im baby broda now dey share di same birth date. Di family dey over di moon, Oga Ned tok.

Two years ago, Regina Daniels born her first pikin. Dem name am Munir Neji Ned-Nwoko.