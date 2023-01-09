Man react to accusation say im kill im wife sake of bread

Ndubuisi Wilson Uwadiegwu wey chop accuse of killing im wife Ogochukwu Uwadiegwu say im dey innocent.

Uwadiegwu tell BBC Igbo say true-true im an im wife get argument sake of bread but say im no get hand for her death.

News trend for social media last week say di man kill im wife sake of bread.

BBC contact di woman family – her brother Chukwuebuka Anene say na for December, 2022 di incident happun for Enugu state, Southeast Nigeria.

Victim family tok wetin happun

According to Chukwuebuka di matter start wen di woman ask her husband to give am money to buy bread but di man say im no get money.

E say di woman den use her money to buy di bread for di pikin dem, only for di husband to go chop di bread. Wilson go later deny di accusation.

“Di tin cause argument between dem wey later lead to fight. Na in di process e carry mirror hit im wife. E also beat im 14 year-old wey dey try settle di fight.

“Ogo call us wey make one of my sisters rush go dia house go see wia she dey cry. She also get injuries. We bin wan carry her go hospital but she say she go take drugs,” e tok.

Anene say na on Friday 9 December wey Ogochukwu call to s say body dey do her somehow and she dey cry well during di call.

“I ask am wia her husband and children, she say her husband travel but im come back to carry her go hospital for Niger Foundation for Enugu.

“Afta examination Doctors say her muscle don tear and she dey get internal bleeding.

“Dem come refer dem to UNTH Enugu. As dem reach di hospital wey anoda Doctor wan attend to her, she die.”

‘Her husband wan bury her sharp-sharp’

Chukwuebuka Anene say Ogochukwu husband Ndubuisi Wilson Uwadiegwu wan start burial arrangement immediately but say dem no gree.

E say dem demand for autopsy to sabi wetin kill dia sister.

“We later call di police to arrest di husband. Na during dat period we start investigation wey reveal say Wilson dey beat im wife evri time. Many pipo confam am.

Anene say police say make dem do di autopsy for UNTH and we pay for am.

“Di investigation show say Ogochuckwu die natural death, say no be di husband kill am.

“Dem say Ogo die of high blood pressure (hypertension) wey tear her vein wey cause internal bleeding.”

Anene say dem no go accept dat autopsy report becos dem no trust am.

‘I dey innocent, I no kill my wife’

Ndubuisi Wilson Uwadiegwu say na argument im get wit im wife, no be fight. E say im no beat her.

Wilson say na im bring di money to buy di bread but im wife ask for more money to buy oda tins wey im no get.

“Na dat time my wife begin abuse me dey tok all sort of tins.

“I vex well well way make me use anger break mirror. Di mirror injure my wife for hand.

“I beat my son becos im follow im mama dey insult me.”

E say na only once im don beat im wife and e don tey.

“I dey village wen dem call me say my wife no well. I come back come carry her go Niger Foundation Hospital den later UNTH wia dem pronounce her dead,” e tok.

Wilson and Ogochukwu Uwadiegbwu

Ndubuisi Wilson Uwadiegbwu na from Awkunanaw Obiagu, Enugu State while Ogochukwu Anene na from Awka, Anambra State Southeast Nigeria.

Dem don marry for about 15 years.

Dem get five children, four boys and one girl.

Wilson dey live for Lagos wia im dey work.