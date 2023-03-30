Wetin be Interim Goment and why DSS dey raise alarm

On Wednesday Nigeria secret police, di Department of State Services (DSS) say dem don identify some key players wey dey plot for Interim Goment for Nigeria.

DSS tok-tok pesin Peter Afunaya for statement say, "na way to set aside di constitution and undermine civil rule and plunge di kontri into avoidable crisis.

Dem further tok say "di planners, for dia many meetings, don weigh various options, wey include, among odas, to sponsor endless violent mass protests for major cities to warrant one declaration of State of Emergency.

DSS say anoda way dem dey plan di Interim Goment na "to obtain frivolous court injunctions to forestall di inauguration of new executive administrations and legislative houses for di Federal and State levels."

Dis statemet wey DSS release confam di tori wey bin don dey fly upandan about Interim Goment.

Wetin be Interim Goment

Interim Goment simply mean 'Stand-in' goment. provisional or emergency goment.

Some pipo or kontris dey call am 'transitional goment. Di work of di Inter goment na to be di goment of di day until dem install, inaugurate or bring in a substantial goment.

Dem dey set up interim goment to manage a political transition especially if di former governing administration collapse.

Kingmakers dey appoint di Provisional goments during or afta any civil or foreign wars. Interim goment dey also arise wen dem annull or cancel election for a democratic goment.

Interim goment fit dey involved in defining di legal structure of subsequent regimes, guidelines wey relate to human rights and political freedoms.

Dem fit also determine di structure of di economy, goment institutions, and international alignment.

Di last interim goment for Nigeria happun for 1993, Thirty years ago sake of di general elections wey former Head of State Ibrahim Babangida cancel.

Wetin really happun for June 12, 1993

June 12, 1993 don turn to popular tok for Nigeria. pipo dey use am describe situation of cancellation of good tin, fraud and seizure of power.

For 2018 Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari change di narrative as dem set di day aside to celebrate 'Democracy'.

President Muhammadu change Democracy Day from May 29 di day dem swear in di first set of pipo wey win election on return to democracy to June 12.

Tori be say former Nigeria military Head of state Ibrahim Babangida annull di June 12, 1993, presidential election to prevent coup for di kontri.

Di election wey happun for 12 June, 1993 dey regarded as di fairest election for Nigeria.

Historians and tori pipo report say Moshood Kashimawo Olalekan (MKO) Abiola bin dey lead to become president before Babangida wey be Head of State cancel di election.

According to local media Babangida tok for one interview on Arise TV say some top officials for di military for stage violent coup if im no cancel di election.

“If e bin materialise, a violent coup d’état for dey. Na wetin I fit confam,”

Di presidential election wey dem cancel na between Bashir Tofa of di National Republican Convention (NRC) from Northern Nigeria and Mr Moshood Abiola wey dey di Social Democratic Party (SDP) from Southern Nigeria.

Afta dem cancel di election pipo carry 'we no go gree waka enta street for different parts of di kontri.

Di protest force Head of State Ibrahim Babangida to comot hand from power.

Im con handover power over to Ernest Shonekan on 27 August 1993, as di Head of an Interim National Goment.

Afta some weeks General Sani Abacha plan coup wey remove di interim goment as Nigeria return back to military rule.

Which pipo dey plot di interim goment?

Na sake of wetin happun for June 1993 wey make DSS dey shine dia eyes ontop pipo wey dem describe as "misguided "political actors".

Meanwhile DSS tok-tok pesin Peter Afunanya for di statement cut warning for di plotters as im say di secret police go use evritin wey dem get to frustrate di plot of interim goment.

Di DSS point fingers to some of dis pipo, dem say most of di plotters na politicians wey don hold plenti meetings to actualize dia plan.

DSS also tok say di pipo wey dey plot dis Interim Govt dey weigh different options wey dem go use achieve di plan.

Di option include "sponsoring of endless violent mass protests for major cities to force to a declaration of State of Emergency.

To get frivolous court injunctions wey go stop di inauguration of new executive administrations and legislative houses for di Federal and State levels.

DSS say make Stakeholders shine dia eyes.

DSS beg stakeholders, especially judicial authorities, tori pipo and di Civil Society shine dia eyes and dey cautious so dat dem no go use dem as instruments to subvert peace and stability of di kontri.

DSS say dem dey monitor wetin dey go on and dem dey strongly warns di pipo wey dey plan di Interim Goment move to stop dia devious schemes and orchestrations.

DSS supports di President and Commander-in-Chief and im commitment to a hitch-free handover and we go work in dis direction.

DSS also say dem support di Presidential Transition Council and any oda related bodies for di States.

Dem go joinbody wit dem and sister security and law enforcement agencies to ensure say di inaugurations come 29th May, 2023 go well.

Politicial parties react to DSS

Di three major political parties for Nigeria don chook mouth for wetin di DSS tok on Wednesday.

Local media Punch report say dem do interview wit di political parties. According to dem tok-tok pesin for di APC Presidential Campaign Council , Festus Keyamo, say di wetin DSS tok no different from di alarm im bin raise on potential incitement and subversive plot of some interim goment proponents last week.

“Di DSS na di super spy of di nation and dia duty na to do dia work. Dia statement confam di alarm I raised earlier about incitement and treasonable felony.

Dis na just to confam wetin di APC PCC bring to di notice of di public last week.

“Therefore, e dey good say na di DSS raise di alarm about di subversive activities of dis pipo so dat wen dem arrest anybody, nobody go begin shout ‘persecution.’

Dis na di pipo wey dey too young to know wetin we pass through for di hands of military regime".

Di Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Ibrahim Abdullahi, of di main opposition party People Democratic Party (PDP) say "Make dem go afta such persons sharp sharp because na di right tin to do. Wetin dem dey wait for? Di interim national goment dey alien to our constitution and e o get basis for anybody no mata how highly placed to tink am".

“Make dem arrest di pipo for treason because na wetin e be. Arresting di pipo wey dey concerned go act as a deterrent to di ones wit negative and dangerous mindset for our kontri.”

Di Chief tok-tok pesin for Labour Party PCC, Yunusa Tanko, say Nigerians no go dey intimidated by di threat of di DSS.

“Make we tok di truth, di LP and Nigerians no go dey intimidated. Wen di DSS supposed to issued a caution, dem no do am. Dem fail to do am to, and no wetin give di pipo wey wan derail di democratic system and run away with am mind.

Im challenge di security agency to arrest pipo wey dey behind di plot if dem get verifiable facts.

Wetin be di implications of Interim Goment

Wetin be di consequences of Interim Goment na wetin kontri pipo dey also try to findout.

Barrister Victor Opatola try to answer dis question. Barrister Victor Opatola wey dey based for Abuja tell BBC Pidgin say, di Federal Republic of Nigeria dey governed by di 1999 Constitution, and as e be grundnorm. No wia inside di Constitution wey allow, envisage or legitimize an interim national goment.

"Planting an Interim Goment na treason and evribody wey get hand inside, di pesin wey dey involved for di commission or di pesin wey procure or advice di commission go dey regarded as an accomplice. Di punishment na death or life in prison.

Im say make evri well meaning and patriotic Nigeria underscore di inherent contradiction of an interim goment, sake of say e no only dey illegal, but e go usher di kontri into a period of legal, social and political uncertainty; and possible national disintegration.

"E go end di little gains of democracy wey we don fight hard over di years to nurture and achieve.

"An interim goment go send Nigeria back into di terrible days of legal, political and Democratic wilderness.

"History don shown di futility of dis process, during di Ernest Shonekan Interim goment wia e fail woefully until it eventually led to a coup d'tat.

"For di judgement of Late Justice Akinsanya, she hold say di Interim National Government of Chief Ernest Shonekan bin dey illegal.

"Legally speaking, an Interim Government no get any constitutional power to do anytin sake of say e no come to power thru constitutional means and cannot be said to be clothed with any constitutional toga.

"E lacks both constitutional, social and political legitimacy.

"Installing an interim Government for Nigeria, go dey unfortunate because e go cement di fact say we no dey learn from di past.

"Di massive protest and civil unrest wey pipo like di late Dr. Beko Ransome Kuti, di late Chief Gani Fawehinmi, Chief Frank Kokori, and odas against di evils of interim Goment should be fresh for our memories.

"For what ever reason, for whatever grievances; patriotic Nigerians, in one voice, must urgently speak against di idea of an Interim Goment because e no go ever dey to di advantage and best interest of Nigerians.

"An Interim goment go only benefit a very few top elites.

"If di call na due to di grievances of di recent election, den di parties already dey Court.