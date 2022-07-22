Twitter spend $33m in three months on Elon Musk deal

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Elon Musk

one hour wey don pass

Twitter spend $33m on Elon musk proposed deal to buy di company between April and June 2022.

Di microblogging site say di number of pipo wey dey use di app don rise to 237m but dem experience net loss of $270m wey worse pass wetin dem expect.

Oga Musk bin change im mind about buying Twitter but di social media giant want make e by di app by fire by force.

Di case don dey court and na $1bn termination fee na im dey at stake.

Di report cover di period from April to June 2022.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Twitter

Twitter no gree discuss di latest financial result as dem cite “pending acquisition” as di reason.

Twitter don double down on dia position on di amount of spam and fake accounts on di platform – dis na di reason Elon Musk give for terminating di deal.

"We don do internal review on top sample of accounts and estimate say di average of false or spam accounts during the second quarter of 2022 represent fewer than 5% of our [monthly active users] during di quarter."

For 2021, Twitter revenue na $5bn (£4.2bn), but in di last 12 months dia share price don fall by 45%.

Twitter say dia ad revenue don increase by just 2%, to $1.08bn.