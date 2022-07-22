'For di north 90% of our pipo no dey in tune to Social media'

PDP Presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar

Dis statement from one of di Presidential candidates for di Nigeria 2023 elections dey scratch pipo and dey make dem argue up and down both offline and online.

Atiku Abubakar become hot topic of discussion afta e appear for one television station, Arise News wia e tok about di general elections wey go shele next year, im thots on contesting presidential candidate, Peter Obi, di North, im aspirations and set some records straight about di choice of im running mate, govnor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta state.

Some of di former vice president comments for di interview generate reactions on social media.

Muslim-Muslim ticket and Peter Obi

Atiku Abubakar for Osun state govnorship election

Choice of running mate: For di interview wit Arise TV, di PDP Presidential candidate explain why im choose di Delta state govnor Ifeanyi Okowa ova govnor Nyesom Wike wey be di popular choice of im party leadership.

Atiku say na im right as di party candidate to choose who im want as running mate. E say im choose who he believe say im fit work wit amicably and pesin wey go deliver di policies of di party and also try to unify di kontri.

He add say for 2007 wen e win di party presidential ticket, im pick Igbo pesin as im running mate, same tin wit 2019 and now again, Igbo wey show im desire to unify di kontri.

Atiku say Rivers state govnor Nyesome Wike na brilliant politician wey dey courageous and tenacious and he believe say e get future for di kontri politics.

E say dem don reach out to Wike and go soon solve dia internal crisis.

Muslim/Muslim ticket: Atiku say im dey against Muslim/Muslim ticket. E say im fundamental disagreement and departure politically from di APC Presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu since 2007 na because of Muslim/Muslim ticket.

Atiku explain say im and Tinubu togeda form di Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN) and Tinubu insist to be im running mate for 2007, im no gree.

“Me all along don oppose Muslim/Muslim ticket, I no believe say e dey right for kontri like Nigeria, wey be multi-ethnic and multi-religious kontri, balancing of interest must dey, weda religion or odawise.”

Peter Obi: On di Labour Party (LP) candidate, Atiku say di party no be cause of alarm for di 2023 elections. E say dia candidate fit dey gada crowd for social media but e go dey difficult to expect miracle to happun because Peter Obi dey Labour Party.

“I really no expect di Labour Party to take as many votes from di PDP as pipo dey suggest. We for don see am for di last election for Osun State. Wetin be di performance of di Labour Party?

“Dis na party wey no get govnor, no members for di national assembly, no members for di state Houses of Assembly. And politics for dis kontri depend on structures you get for doz various levels; for di local level, state level and di national level.

“E go dey very difficult for miracle to happun simply because Peter Obi dey for Labour Party.”

How pipo take dey react

PDP presidential candidate for Osun state govnorship election

Some Nigerians don condemn Atiku statements, especially di one e tok say 90% northerners no dey social media.

Dem say na dat kain claim show say pipo wey sabi for di north purposely no want make di region dey developed.

Dem also no agree wit im position on di Labour Party and Presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

Wetin to know about Atiku

Atiku Abubakar PDP Presidential candidate

Dis na di sixth time former vice-president Atiku Abubakar dey try im luck to be Nigeria president.

Im come from Adamawa state, Northeast Nigeria.

Atiku na businessman and politician. E contest to be govnor of Adamawa state two times. First, for 1990 and di second time na for 1998 before im become vice presidential candidate for 1999.

For 1993, im contest di presidential position for Social Democratic Party presidential primaries wia im lose to Moshood Abiola and Baba Gana Kingibe.

At 74, Atiku Abubakar still believe say im deserve di opportunity to rule Nigeria.

Of all di aspirants from di PDP, Atiku na di oldest of di candidates and many pipo bin tok say im no get fresh ideas for di kontri.

But Atiku get experience as one of di politicians wey bring PDP come for 1999.

Even though im comot to join di opposition, like prodigal pikin im return to PDP.