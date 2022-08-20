Two plane pilots fall asleep, miss airport runway

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

39 minutes wey don pass

Two pilots fell asleep at 37,000ft (11,000m), sotey dem come miss airport runway before dem wake up to safely land di plane, one aviation publication tok.

Air traffic try to contact dem afta dem overshot di point of descent into Ethiopia Addis Ababa airport.

Last, last, di pilots wake up and land di plane for dia second approach, di Aviation Herald tok.

Dem don put di Ethiopian Airlines crew on leave until investigation on di mata, state-run news outlet Fana report.

Monday passenger flight take off from Sudan Khartoum airport.

Di Boeing 737, with 154-seat capacity, normally dey take less than two hours on dia route between di neighbouring kontries.

Pipo don begin react differently to di news of di pilots sleeping on di job.

Some pipo get sympathy for di pilots' based on dia work schedule while some odas dey shock say di pilots fall asleep on di job.

"I no go cast blame on di Ethiopian crew specifically here - dis na something wey fit happpun to any crew for di world and na wetin probably happun... Di blame dey for di head of di corporation and di regulators," one comment for di Aviation Herald website tok.

Anoda pesin suggest say e get only one solution: "Termination. End of story. Full stop."

Oda see di funny side of di story, one comment for Twitter say, "Sleeping on di job taken to new heights!"

One aviation analyst say di incident dey "deeply concerning" on Twitter.

"For Pilot to dey tired no be something new, and dis continue to pose one of di most significant threats to air safety - internationally," aviation analyst, Alex Macheras tweet.