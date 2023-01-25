US and Germany don ready to send tanks to Ukraine - reports

Afta months wey dem dey drag leg, tori be say di US and Germany dey plan to send tanks to Ukraine, for wetin Kyiv hope say go be di game-changer on di battlefield.

US President Joe Biden administration dey expected to announce plans to send at least 30 M1 Abrams tanks.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz don also reportedly decide to send at least 14 Leopard 2 tanks.

Russia ambassador to di US blast di news as "anoda blatant provocation".

Ukrainian officials don tok say di shipments fit help dia forces seize back territory from di Russians.

Until now, di US and Germany don resist internal and external pressure to send dia tanks to Ukraine.

Washington also cite di extensive training and maintenance wey di high-tech Abrams go need.

Berlin don express caution say Nato fit become a direct party to di war wit Russia.Citing anonymous sources, US media outlets dey report say di announcement regarding Abrams shipments to Ukraine fit come as soon as Wednesday.

Dem make reference to Unnamed officials wey say dem fit send at least 30 of di vehicles.

Di timeline wey dem go use deliver di tanks neva dey clear, and e fit take months or even years for di US combat vehicles to reach di battlefront.

According to US media reports, German officials bin privately insist say dem go only agree to di transfer of Leopard 2s to Ukraine if di US also send M1 Abrams.

"If di Germans continue to say we go only send or release Leopards on di conditions say Americans send Abrams, we go send Abrams," Democratic Senator Chris Coons, wey be Biden ally, tell Politico on Tuesday.

Britain don already tok say dem go send Challenger Two tanks to Ukraine.

Poland dis week say dem wan send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, but na made in Germany and so Berlin need to approve dia export.

At least 16 European and Nato kontris get di Leopard 2 tanks, according to di International Institute for Strategic Studies.

No be all of dem go send tanks to Ukraine - but Mr Scholz apparent decision now mean say dem fit, if dem wish to.

Analysis by Jonathan Beale Defence Correspondent

Geran Chancellor Olaf Scholz - pictured last year - bin dey under international pressure to send Leopard 2s

Ukraine still dey unlikely to get di 300 modern main battle tanks wey dem say dem need to win di war.

But if each of di half a dozen Western nations provide 14 tanks, den e go bring di total to nearly one hundred - wey fit make a difference.

Western tanks - including di UK Challenger 2, Germany Leopard 2 and di US-made Abrams - na wetin dem see as superior to dia Soviet-era counterparts, like di ubiquitous T-72.

Dem go provide Ukrainian crews wit more protection, speed and accuracy.

But Western modern main battle tanks no be a wider or wonder weapon or game-changer on dia own.

Wetin dem go supply along wit dem also mata. In recent weeks, step chnge don dey for heavy weapons wey di West dey supply- including hundreds more armoured vehicles, artillery systems and ammunition.

Combined togeda, na di kind of military hardware wey dem need to punch thru Russian lines and to retake territory.

If dem fit train Ukrainian troops and dem deliver di weapons early, dem fit form form key elements of any spring offensive.

One element for offensive operations wey dey miss na still air power.

Ukraine bin don dey ask di West to provide modern fighter jets since di war start. So far, dem neva deliver anyone.

No official statement from di German goment yet. Di chancellor go address di German parliament on Wednesday morning.

However, Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann of di liberal FDP party, wey dey chair di defence committee of di German parliament, welcome di reports.

"Di decision bin dey tough, e take too much time, but in di end we no fit avoid am," she tok.

She add say e go come as a relief to "di battered and brave Ukrainian pipo".

Allied nations bin dey frustrated sake of wetin dem perceive as German reluctance to send di armoured vehicles in recent days.

German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius bin tok earlier say Berlin bin don give oda nations di green light to train Ukrainians to use Leopard 2 tanks, but dem no commit to send dia own.

Di Ukrainian president's chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, on Tuesday called on Western kontris to give Kyiv hundreds of tanks to form a "crushing fist" against Russia.

"Tanks na one of di components for Ukraine to return to dia 1991 borders," im write on Telegram afta di reports emerged of Germany agreeing to send tanks.

Anatoly Antonov, di Russian ambassador to Washington, write on Telegram: "If di United States decides to supply tanks, den justifying such a step wit arguments about 'defensive weapons' no go definitely work.

"Dis go be anoda blatant provocation against di Russian Federation."