Terrorist no plant bombs for Abuja - Police tok

29 October 2022

Police for Nigeria don comot to deny di tori wey dey fly up and down say terrorists plant explosives alias bombs for Abuja, di nation capital.

Di rumours wey don spread like fire on social media dey come at a time wen di United States and di United Kingdom Embassies issue terror alert for dia citizens.

Di alert don cause panic for many residents of di federal capital.

Di Nigerian goment however don play down di alert saying no need to fear.

On Saturday, 29 October, di toktok pesin for di Nigeria Police Force, Olumuyiwa Adejobi say di tori about bombs for Abuja no true at all.

'Na lie'

Adejobi say e dey "surprising and disheartening to read for di news and on social media say bombs dey being planted for every area of di Federal Capital Territory, even from some individuals wey dey presumed to be peace ambassadors and patriotic agents of national unity in Nigeria." E tok inside one statement.

E say e no go do di kontri any good as pipo dey dey continue to spread ''fearful rumours to further create more panic to citizens and residents of the FCT and Nigeria at large''

A﻿dejobi come assure say di FCT dey safe and make pipo no dey worry as no imminent threat dey.

E﻿ add join say bomb no dey planted for Abuja as pipo for social media dey ''speculate''. ''We still dey tok am say di Federal Capital Territory dey safe and no imminent threat dey, or say FCT dey saturated with bombs as speculated for di news. We come dey urge residents of di FCT and Nigerians at large to disregard dis fake news which was purportedly sponsored to create fear in our people and heat up the polity. ''We go continue to adopt all effective operational strategies to decimate di activities of non-state actors and oda criminal elements for di kontri.'' Di Force toktok pesin tok.

DSS deny joint operation wit US forces

On Friday, 28 October, Di Nigeria security agencies deny tori say dem carry out joint operation wit foreign forces for Abuja, di Federal Capital Territory.

Di Department of State Services (DSS) tell BBC Pidgin say dem no carry out any joint operation wit US forces.

Di clarification from DSS come as tori come out say security for Nigeria collabo wit US navy seal to raid one Trademore Estate, Abuja.

Di tori wey local media cari tok say di raid bin happun on Monday for di estate wia joint security forces arrest some suspects wit improvised explosive devices.

Dem say di ‘sting operation’ na to bust planned attack by a group of pipo wey di security arrest.

Eyewitnesses bin claim say na on Monday night di operation happun and security lock evribody inside di estate while di operation dey go on.

Peter Afunaya, tok-tok pesin to give clarity weda dem carry out operation or not.“No such ops in Abuja between DSS and any oda kontri military”, e tok.

W﻿etin to know about di terror alert for Abuja

On 23 October, di United States of America issue security to dia her citizens for Nigeria say make dem avoid non-essential travels. Dem warn of possible terror attack for Nigeria capital Abuja. United Kingdom - As dat one dey shele, United Kingdom also issue her own alert on 26 October.

Di United Kingdom Commonwealth and Development Office FCDO post for dia latest travel advisory for dia website say increased threat of terrorist attacks dey for Nigeria capital.

Dem warn dia pipo for Nigeria make dem avoid non essential travels to Abuja.

Dem also name other states wey dey include for di terror alert list. Dem include Bauchi, Kano, Jigawa, Niger, Sokoto, Kogi, Abia, Plateau, Taraba.

Germany for dia own latest travel advisory on October 27 tell her kontri pipo make dem avoid non-essential travels to Abuja. Dem aay make dem avoid crowds and busy public places.

Ireland - Department of Foreign Affairs for travel alert dem issue on October 24 for dia website warn citizens for Abuja to review dia personal security.