H﻿ow NDLEA catch one socialite wey dem allege na drug baron

Wia dis foto come from, NDLEA

13 November 2022, 19:55 WAT New Informate one hour wey don pass

D﻿i National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) say dem don track down and arrest Ademola Kazeem.

Dem accuse am of drug trafficking.

N﻿a on 1 November , dem declare am wanted afta im no come wen NDLEA invite am to dia office and e no obey follow up order from federal high court for Lagos.

F﻿or statement wey di agency release on Sunday, Femi Babafemi reveal say di agency gbab am on November 10.

D﻿em say e dey custody wey im dey undergo interview.

N﻿DLEA say dem find out im get hand for inside drug trafficking afta one Lagos BRT driver wey bin dey work as im mule open im bum-bum afta dem arrest am.

D﻿em say, "im cover open afta di arrest of one Bolujoko Muyiwa Babalola wey be BRT driver on 27th June for Murtala Muhammed International Airport, MMIA, Ikeja wia im reveal say na Alhaji Ademola Kazeem, alias Adekaz get di 900 grams cocaine wey bin dey im bodi".

D﻿i suspected kingpin dey linked as di sponsor of some traffickers wey di agency arrest as dem bin dey try export cocaine go Dubai, UAE and oda destinations outside Nigeria.

B﻿efore di arrest on Thursday, di agency reveal say dem go court to:

s﻿eal im identified properties for Lagos Island and Ibadan

d﻿eclar am as wanted

B﻿lock im bank account wey get N217m inside