Security operatives arrest factional Biafran separatist leader Simon Ekpa for Finland

Wia dis foto come from, SIMON_EKPA/TWITTER

one hour wey don pass

Finland authorities don gbab popular pro-Biafra separatist agitator, Simon Ekpa wey order sit-at-home for di southeast region ahead of di Nigeria presidential election on Saturday 25 February.

Im arrest dey come days after di Nigeria goment bin summon di Finnish Ambassador to Nigeria Leena Pylvanainen sake of Ekpa threat to stop di 2023 general elections for southeast.

Di Nigeria Foreign Affairs Minister say Nigeria goment no go take am “lightly” wit Ekpa and di Finland goment if dem no do anytin about di agitator threats.

Di Finnish press agency Helsingin Sanomat tell BBC Igbo say dem reporter bin go Ekpa house on Thursday for interview wey e bin don already gree to do with am, wen dem see security officers for Ekpa house trying to remove am.

Di news outlet reporter Matilta Jokinen further tell BBC Igbo say di police no anwser her when she ask why dem arrest Ekpa.

Ekpa for several tweets on different days bin order sit-at-home on election day across di southeast and dey also threaten wahala if anyone dare comot to go vote.

Wia dis foto come from, Screenshot

Ekpa statements dey usually match with increase of wahala for di region as dem dey always force sit-at-home orders are usually enforced by armed men who kill people and burn homes and businesses across the region.

Attacks by armed men in the region have led to the death of at least 15 people in the last five days, including the separatists, civilians and policemen.

Attacks for di southeast

Gunmen attacks for dis region of Nigeria no be new thing and na something wey many dey worry about.

A least 15 pipo don die in di last five days, including di separatists, civilians and policemen.

Less dan 24 hours ago on 22 February, 2023 some pipo wey police suspect say dem bin members of IPOB/ESN bin allegedly kill one Labour party senatorial candidate and five oda pipo for Enugu state.

For February, 2023, gunmen shoot one Judge die inside court for Imo state.

Di Judge wey dem identify as Nnemeka Ugboma be di president of di customary court wey dey Oguta local goment area of di state.

For January, 2023 dem kidnap and behead one local goment chairman fordi state.

Di jaguda pipo bin also kill two oda pipo dat day. Dem burn di two pipo alive for Imoko town for Arondizuogu district according to reports.

Same month, dem bin attack di convoy of former governor of di State, Ikedi Ohakim, and kill im driver and three oda members of im team.

Di incident happun for Ori-Agu, Ehime Mbano Local Goment Area, wen di former govnor and im two pikin dem bin dey return from im hometown to Owerri, di Imo State capital.

For August, 2022 gunmen kill four police officers for Agwa police station for di same state.

For November 2021 dem bin give warning say di governorship election for Anambra state no go hold. Nigerian goment need to deploy heavy security to di state to fit guarantee safety of voters before Inec fit hold dat election.

Nigeria dey into major election for 2023 and di group from di video say dem no want election.

Governors and leaders of di region bin don do several meetings to end di activities of di gunmen.

Dem bin also launch 'Ebubeagu' wey be di region security outfit - but nothing don change. Di gunmen still dey carry out attacks for some parts of Southeast.

Who be Simon Ekpa ?

Simon Ekpa na Nigerian-Finnish Biafran agitator wey be self-acclaimed disciple of detained leader of di Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu.

Ekpa wey dey live for Finland dey champion di restoration of Biafra Republic and calling on Igbo pipo wey dey for southeast to boycott di general elections unless di Federal Goment release Kanu.

Ekpa for im Twitter page describe imsef as human rights activist, CEO, senior legal advisor at Ekpa & Co Oy, legal researcher, author, analyst, Finnish politician and Biafra tok-tok pesin.

E currently get ova 66,000 followers on Twitter and na one of di social media wey im dey use give pronouncements to im followers.