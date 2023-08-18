SA on graveyards, ministry of happiness, SSA on house pool & oda appointments wey dey 'one kain'

Di govnor of Osun State, Ademola Adeleke don clear air say im new appointment of senior special assistant on goment house pool dey necessary as e don dey for over twelve years.

Na recently one letter trend for social media wia govnor Adeleke appoint one Alhaji Oyetunji Abefe as SSA on goment house pool.

Na di secretary to di state goment, Teslim Igbalaye, sign di letter wia im also congratulate di new SSA.

As plenti tins dey happun for Osun state, di newest na di news of dis appointment wey pipo for social begin dey tok say di position dey related to swimming pool.

Govnor Adeleke tok say some pipo dey twist di new appointments for political reasons and na deliberate misinterpretation. For di letter wey di tok tok pesin for di govnor, Olawale Rasheed write, di position don dey exist for over twelve years.

For di explanation, govnor Adeleke reveal say na di previous goment of di All Progressive Congress (APC) create di position of di SSA for goment house pool wey dey deal wit transport matter.

“Di section dey deal wit driver and vehicles wey dey inside di goment house. Na APC create di office and e don dey for existence for di past twelve years. Dis SSA go dey coordinate and oversee all di activities for dat sector.”

As plenti pipo bin think say di new appointment na for swimming pool, di Osun state goment don reveal say na for transport matter and e no dey frivolous as pipo dey call am.

“We inherit di office from di former goment and govnor Adeleke dey committed to retain wetin dey good so we go protect and effectively manage public and private assets,” govnor Adeleke tok.

Unusual appointment wey oda govnors don make

No be new tin for state govnors to make appointments wey suit di office wey dem wan create.

Most of di time dem dey create diz offices to quickly address problem wey dem identify wen dem enta office.

Here na some appointments wey govnors don make wey dey 'one kain':

Special Assistant on Divorcees: For Bauchi state, di govnor bin appoint special assistant on Divorcees. Di State govnor Bala Mohammed appoint one Balaraba Ibrahim to handle di position sake of say e go make goment helep divorcees for di state.

Mukhtar Gidado wey be tok tok pesin to Bauchi state govnor bin tell BBC say dem appoint di SA becos say e also dey important to care for di pipo wey don divorce.

"Already dis woman na she be Chair lady of divorcees for Bauchi state and dem get programs wey she dey do to helep divorces dis na why govnor appoint her to dis position."

Special adviser on graveyard matters- Kano state no dey exempted as dia govnor appoint special assistant on streetlights. For 2018, Yakubu Nagoda wey be di special assistant on graveyards to Abdullahi Ganduje, di den govnor of Kano state bin resign and im no state any reason.

Special assistant on streetlights- For Kano state di govnor wey dey power bin appoint pesin to dey take care of di streetlights issues for di state. Na for 2020, govnor Ganduje appoint three senior special assistants to handle streetlights. Na Auwal Salisu dem appoint den, to hold di position wit odas.