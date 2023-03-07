Court fix April 3 for ruling on Bolanle Raheem death

One Lagos State High Court for Tafawa Balewa Square for Lagos Island don fix 3 April for ruling in di trial of Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Drambi Vandi, di suspect for di murder of one Lagos lawyer, Bolanle Raheem on Christmas Day.

Justice Ibironke Harrison on 6 February adjourn di case for ruling afta di prosecution and defence counsels bin adopt dia final written addresses.

For im final written address on a no-case submission wey im file on 28 February 2023, di defence counsel Adetokunbo Odutola urge di court to dismiss di suit and discharge di defendant. E tok say di defendant no get case to answer.

Wetin we call dis foto, ASP Drambi Vandi na suspect for di murder of Barrrister Bolanle Raheem

Di defendant no case-case submission get 20 February 2023 as date wey dey ontop am, while di prosecution reply carri 24 February 2023. Di defendant file one reply on point of law wey get 27 February 2023 as di date wey dey ontop am.

Odutola argued say di ballistic report tok say di gun no match wit di bullet wey dem fire.

E also argue say di Pathologist wey testify mention say di bullet penetrate from di left through di armpit while di prosecution tok say dem shoot di deceased for chest.

Defense conclude say wit dis instances and many more, di prosecution neva establish a prima facie case against di defendant wey suppose warrant am to enta di witness box to defend himself.

Di prosecution wey di Attorney General of Lagos State, Moyosore Onigbanjo dey lead, however, file one response and tok say make di defendant come defend imsef for di case.

Di state goment prefer a one-count charge of murder contrary to Section 223 of di Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 against di defendant and arraign am for di lawyer death.

After listening to di arguments, Justice Harrison adjourn di matter till 3 April for ruling.

Who be Bolanle Raheem?

Bolanle Raheem na lawyer, di chief executive officer and lead consultant of Croston Homes Consulting wey dey Lagos, southwest Nigeria.

She be member of di Lagos branch of di Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) and na mother of one pikin.

Bolanle na graduate of Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago Iwoye, Ogun State.