Key points of President Akufo-Addo ‘sika mpɛ dede’ address on state of Ghana economy

Ghana’s President Nana Akufo-Addo give assurance say de country go secure IMF deal by end of de year.

He make dis clear during address on Sunday to Ghanaians on de economic challenges in de country.

“We dey work towards securing deal wit IMF by de end of de year” he talk.

President Akufo-Addo talk Ghanaians say “we dey inside crises” but he den en govment go work hard to restore de Ghanaian economy.

G﻿han dey experience harsh economy fort sometimes now as di Cedi don depreciate by over 50% dis year.

B﻿loomberg bin list di cedi as world worst-performing currency against di US dollar.

30% cuts in salaries of public office holders

President Akufo-Addo as part of measures to reduce expenditure in govment announce 30% salary cuts within de next 3-6 months.

He explain au de salaries of public office offices including president, ministers, MMDCEs den stuff go see about 30% reduction.

On Thursday, Former President John Mahama speak on de economic challenges in de country wey he talk about de high salaries of public office holders.

He call on de President to slash down de Ghc3.1 billion expenditure by Office of the President.

“De budget of de Office of Govment Machinery over de last six years move ballon from over Ghc700 million to Ghc3.1 billion in 2022” John Mahama reveal.

De new plans to cut salaries of public office holders wey President Akufo-Addo announce go happen within 3 - 6 months go show Ghanaians say govment dey tighten dia belt.

Secure reliable den regular fuel sources

One of de measures President Akufo-Addo announce new say govment go work hard to secure reliable and regular sources of fuel to help manage de high fuel costs in de country.

A litter of fuel for Ghana start dey sell at Ghc17 for some pumps, dis be de highest price of litre for fuel in de country by far.

President Akufo-Addo explain say de high cost of fuel dey affect de cost of fuel products in de country, so getting reliable and regular fuel go help reduce de burden on Ghanaians.

Cedi depreciation against dollar

President Akufo-Addo talk Ghanaians say WhatsApp audio message create panic which cause de market to respond immediately resulting in de cedi depreciation against de dollar.

According to de President “sika mpɛ dede” which dey mean money no dey like noise.

President Nana Akufo-Addo urge Ghanaians to shun dey speculate about de forex market as de plenty noise dey affect de market.

Restore macroeconomic stability within next 3-6 years

According to President Akufo-Addo govment dey wan restore macroeconomic stability within 3 - 6 years.

Dis be part of plans to make sure say de economy of Ghana go be string to sudden external shocks which dey hit like Covid-19 den stuff.