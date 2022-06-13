Meet man wey beat 50 horses to win 'Man v Horse' race

Wia dis foto come from, EQUINEPIX PHOTOGRAPHY

one hour wey don pass

Trail runner Ricky Lightfoot don become di only third pesin to win one Man Vs horse race.

Dem bin don dey hold di race since 1980, afta founder Gordon Green argue for one local pub say a runner fit beat horse over a long distance.

For di past 41 years, only two runners don beat di fastest horse - di last occasion na for 2007.

Wia dis foto come from, PETER BARNETT/MAN VERSUS HORSE

Im tell di BBC say im don wake since 06:00 BST on Friday before im catch a flight to Manchester at midnight.

As im land 04:00 im travel to Wales, arrive for di Llanwrtyd Wells, Powys, at 09:00 for di race wey start at 11:00.

Crossing di line, di 6ft 4in (1.93m) athlete get no idea whether im don win as di pipo and animals dey take slightly different routes.

Afta e ask around, e discover im don come out on top against 1,000 runners and 50 horses wit a time of 2:22:23.

Wia dis foto come from, PETER BARNETT/MAN VERSUS HORSE

Im win £3,500 afta e beat di first horse by more than two minutes on di 22.5-mile (36km) course.

Di 37-year-old Cumbrian say winning dey "pretty good, like".

"E dey great to win di event and beat di horse," e tok.

"I call my partner and tell am: 'I beat di horse'. And she say: 'You dey joke?'.

"And I said: 'No, I did.' She be like, 'oh my God!'"

Di firefighter say im bin dey quietly confident.

"I think say I fit give di horse a good race," e explain am.

Since im win, dem don ask if im go enta di Grand National next.

"E go dey great if I fit win di Grand National," im tok.

Wia dis foto come from, Ricky Lighfoot

"I neva ride a horse in my life. I once ride a donkey for Blackpool Pleasure Beach though."

Afta im win, di papa of two make im way home to Maryport, for Cumbria, as e need get back to work at 07:30 on Sunday.

Race director Mike Thomas say Mr Lightfoot, wey be member of Cumbria running club Ellenborough AC, beat di horses "quite comfortably" on Saturday.

Di last time wey human beat one horse for di race was na 2007, and di first time na for 2004.

Di race, wey return afta two years sake of di pandemic, begin for tarmac but take in forest tracks and open moorland.