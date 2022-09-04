'Helen Duru lie' EFCC deny attacking Nigerian actress for Enugu - Check wetin dey happun

EFCC deny attacking actress Helen Duru - Check wetin dey happun

Nigeria anti-corruption agency, di Economic and Financial Crimes Commission [EFCC] say no be dem attack Nigerian actress, Helen Duru.

EFCC dia officers no dey operate di way di entertainer describe dem afta some armed men attack her for her house.

Helen Duru for social media post accuse EFCC say dem use force enta her house come assault her physically.

Wetin happun

Di incident happun for Enugu state, Southeast Nigeria.

Di Nollywood actress take to Instagram account to allege claims against EFCC – wit videos and voice narration. She also narrate wetin happun for di post.

Di video slide show blood dey drip from actress head wey she say na part of di injury wey she suffer from di attack.

For anoda video she show bruises for some part of her body wey don leave am wit black spots and wound.

‘EFCC pipo beat me turn by turn’, Duru allege

Wia dis foto come from, Helena Duru Wetin we call dis foto, One of di foto of di Nollywood actress wey she post on her Instagram handle

For di long post she claim say di EFCC for Enugu use force enta her house and take turn to beat her.

“Ccs department Enugu Zonal command of di Economic and Financial Crimes Commission [EFCC] do dis to me. Helen Duru tok.

“Wen dem see me, dem ask me to come down and open di staircase door but I no gree.

"Dem hold flashlights. Dem just dey insist make I open di door.

“Two men climb into my flat, damage my two doors, gain access into my house and start beating me. I chop slap first wey make me shout,” she tok.

Di actress say, “Di beating become much as dem take turn to beat me. Dem use stick beat me. Anoda pesin also use USB cord flog me.”

But di EFCC don deny all di allegation.

EFCC deny Helen Duru allegations of attack

Di anti-corruption agency, di Economic and Financial Crimes Commission say all di tins actress tok na lie.

Di agency no deny say dem do operation for di actress house.

Wilson Uwujaren, di tok-tok pesin for EFCC describe di video as “misleading” and “mischievous”.

Wia dis foto come from, Helena Duru Wetin we call dis foto, Foto of di copy of petition wey Duru post to confm say na EFCC officers attack her

Uwujaren say di actress dey look for “publicity”, say her claim na “poorly written Nollywood script.”

“More sadly na di purported assault of July 21, 2022, wey she neva report di mata nearly two months later for Police Station dey make am public on September 2, 2022!

“Such a scene fit only stand for a typical Nollywood fiction series,” e tok.

However, Helen Duru insist say na EFCC and she don also send petition go di agency for Asaba, Delta State on di mata.

Who be Helen Duru

Wia dis foto come from, Helena Duru Wetin we call dis foto, Helena Duru

Helena Duru, na actress, writer and director.

She come from Nigeria from Imo state, Southeast Nigeria.

She na graduate of Economics from Imo state University.

Duru, don act many Nollywood feem including Holland Billionaires, Thorn, Blood Brothers among odas.