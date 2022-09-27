NDLEA dey burn N193b worth of cocaine dem seize for 'biggest' cocaine bust

27 September 2022, 11:08 WAT New Informate 52 minutes wey don pass

Nigeria Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, go burn cocaine and oda drugs worth 193 billion Naira on Tuesday for Badagry axis of Lagos.

Di cocaine na part of di large consignment of hard drugs dem seize last week.

NDLEA bin report say dem seize about 1,855kilograms of cocaine and arrest drug barons afta dem raid one warehouse for Ikorodu area of Lagos, southwest Nigeria.

F﻿or wetin di agency dey call di 'biggest' singular cocaine seizure in di history of Nigeria anti-narcotic agency, di operatives say dem seize 1.8tons (1,855 kilograms) of di illicit drug worth more dan Two Hundred and Seventy Eight Million Two Hundred and Fifty Thousand Dollars ($278, 250,000) equivalent of about One Hundred and Ninety Four Billion, Seven Hundred and Seventy Five Million (N194, 775,000,000) Naira in street value.

Authorities say dem arrest at least, four drug barons including one Jamaican and di warehouse manager in di well coordinated and intelligence led operation wey last two days across different locations for Lagos state.

Authorities say dem all be members of an international drug syndicate wey di Agency don dey trail since 2018.

Wetin we call dis foto, Some of di cocaine for bag wey NDLEA wan burn

Authorities raid di warehouse wey dey 6 Olukuola crescent, Solebo estate, Ikorodu, on Sunday 18th September, 2022, while de pick up di barons from hotels and dia hideouts in different parts of Lagos between Sunday night and Monday 19th September.

Dem say preliminary investigation reveal say di class A drugs dey warehouse for di residential estate from wia di cartel bin dey try to sell dem to buyers for Europe, Asia and oda parts of di world.

Dem store dem inside 10 travel bags and 13 drums.

Wetin we call dis foto, Authorities say dem arrest at least, four drug barons including one Jamaican and di warehouse manager in di well coordinated and intelligence led operation wey last two days across different locations for Lagos state.

No be today NDLEA dey destroy illegal drugs dem seize.