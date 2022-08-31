Yoruba nation agitator, Sunday Igboho tok afta DSS win am for court

Yoruba nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo aka Sunday Igboho say im no dey surprised by di court judgement against am.

Igboho tok dis one in reaction di Appeal court judgement wey cancel di ruling of di High court bin award N20billion to am against di Department of State Services (DSS).

Yomi Aliyu wey be di Yoruba nation agitator lawyer say “Di judgement no catch am (Igboho) by surprise. Im no get choice dan to accept di judgement”.

B﻿efor now, Sunday Igboho bin ask for ₦500 billion as compensation sake of wetin spoil for im house during di DSS raid for July 2021.

How we reach dis judgement

On Tuesday, 30 August di Court of Appeal for Ibadan, Oyo state, southwest Nigeria bin nullify one judgement of di Oyo State High Court wey bin award Igboho ₦20 billion as compensation.

Di Attorney General of di Federation, State Security Service and Director, State Security Service bin file di appeal against Justice Ladiran judgment.

Justice Ladiran Akintola bin award am dat compensation out of ₦500 billion wey im bin don demand for to cool im bodi for destruction of im personal property.

Justice Muslim Hassan, wey lead di appeal panel say di 17 September, 2021 judgment act on di wrong principles of law in awarding di cost to Igboho.

Di appeal court say Justice Akintola no fit assess di damage wey Igboho claim say happun for im house during di operation by DSS.

Oda tins wey Sunday Igboho tok

Sunday Igboho Lawyer, Yomi Aliyu wey be Senior advocate of Nigeria (SAN) say di appeal court no deny di fact say destruction happun for im client house.

Di Lawyer add say, “We neva reach di end of di mata but wetin I wan tok be say make evribodi dey patient.

“Court cases against Igboho plenty. We don tackle some but odas still remain. Di five wey remain for front, we go also survive dem.”

How DSS raid di Sunday Igboho house for Ibadan

D﻿i operation wey involve di Yoruba nation activist and di DSS bin happen for July 2021.

Sunday Igboho tell BBC pidgin say di attack happun early mor-mor on Thursday 1 July, 2022.

"I dey my house around 1:30am na im I hear gunshot for di front and shout say, we be DSS, we be soja, Sunday Igboho come out.

“I peep for my window, and see pipo wey wear DSS and Nigerian army uniform. I dey surprised say wetin be di problem, becos I no kill anybody”, im bin tok.

Di activist say di tin come as surprise to am becos im activism na for di safety of im pipo and e dey violence free.

"Wetin I dey do na to fight for my pipo, my rally dey peaceful, I fight for my family becos bandits kill my family, rape dem.

Nigeria Secret Police (DSS) follow confam say dem kill two men and arrest 13 pipo wen dem raid di house of Yoruba freedom fighter Sunday Igboho for Ibadan, Oyo state for July.

Dia tok-tok pesin, Peter Afunanya bin say gun fight happun for di activist residence between security pipo and Igboho.

BBC also visit di house afta di attack, and see say di domot dey scata wit some blood dey for di entrance of di door wey lead to di main house and bullet holes for parts of buildings.

Who be Sunday Igboho?

Im real name na Sunday Adeniyi Adeyemo.

According to reports im grow up for Modakeke area for Osun state, south-west Nigeria.

Im become popular during di former Oyo state govnor Rashidi Ladoja impeachment wahala for di support wey im give di govnor.

Afta dat one, Oga Igboho bin give herdsmen seven days quit notice to leave di Yoruba-speaking Oyo state for southwest Nigeria afta im accuse dem say na dem dey behind di security palava for di town.