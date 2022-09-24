A﻿PC tok why dem omit Osinbajo name from presidential campaign council list

Nigeria Vice President Yemi Osinbajo dey miss for di list of Presidential campaign council nominees wey di All Progressives Congress (APC) release on Saturday.

Secretary to di goment of di Federation Boss Mustapha, former Secretary to di Govment of di Federation, Babachir Lawal; former Speaker of di House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara; former Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, and some odas too dia names no dey di list.

Osinbajo and Nwajiuba bin contest di presidential primary of di ruling party with former Lagos state Govnor Bola Tinubu. Tinubu win.

Tinubu announcement of former govnor of Borno State, Kashim Shettima, as im running mate, na sometin wey cause controversy.

Tori be say some APC top pipo like Dogara and Lawal as well as di Christian Association of Nigeria bin frown at dat decision.

Now, dia names wey no dey di list of 422 pipo don make pipo dey tok upandan ontop social media.

But tok-tok pesin for di Tinubu and Shettima presidential campaign organisation, Festus Keyamo for statement don come out to say na President Muhammadu Buhari direct dem to "specifically " remove dia names.

E explain say di decision of President Buhari na to give dem chance to concentrate on governance and administration of goment.

W﻿ho and who dey di list?

D﻿i secretary of Nigeria ruling All Progresives Congress (APC) don tell all 422 pipo wey dem select for di Presidential Campaign Council to come kolect dia letters on Monday 26 September 2022, for di Tinibu Shettima National Presidential Campaign office for Abuja Nigeria.

D﻿i All Progressives Congress release a list of 422 nominees for di Presidential Campaign Council ahead of di 2023 Elections.

N﻿a President Muhammadu Buhari be di Chairman of di campaign Council, Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu na di Deputy Chairman.

A﻿bdullahi Adamu na Deputy 2, while Kashim Shettima na Vice Chairman.

S﻿ome oda ogbonge party members wey dey di list include

F﻿ormer APC Chairman Adams Oshiomole na di Deputy Director General, Operations.

S﻿en. Godswill Akpabio , David Umahi and Badaru Abubakar.

Oda big names wey dey di list

S﻿ome big party members dey under di Zonal Coordinators category, most of di incumbent govnors dey dis group.

S﻿en. Ben Ayade wey be govnor of Cross Rivers State, Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, Hope Uzodinma of Imo State and Abubaka Sani Bello of Niger State.

Presidential candidate aspirant Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, and some former Govnors Ali Modu Sheriff, Gbenga Daniel, George Akume , Murtala Nyako, Isa Yuguda, Rochas Okorocha and odas na members of di Campaign Council.

F﻿ormer Acting Director of NDDC, Ibim Semenitari wey don tender her resignation letter from di party few months ago also dey di list for di media department.

N﻿o be only politicians dey di list too, entertainers like Zack Orji, Jide Kosoko, Saheed Balogun, Bimbo Akintola and odas dey di list.

S﻿ee full list below

