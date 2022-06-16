How PDP pick Okowa as Atiku running mate for 2023

Wia dis foto come from, Twitter/@atiku Wetin we call dis foto, Di two go contest di joint Presidential ticket of Nigeria main opposition party, PDP for di February 2023 general election.

16 June 2022, 13:55 WAT New Informate 44 minutes wey don pass

Atiku Abubakar running mate na Ifeanyi Okowa for PDP ahead of 2023 elections, di part don declare.

Atiku also confirm di choice of d party as im vice presidential candidate.

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Thursday do meeting to decide Atiku running mate.

Di PDP announce dia choice for Wadata Plaza headquarters of di party inside Abuja.

Three nominees na Rivers State Governor Ezenwo Nyesom Wike, Delta State Governor Ifanyi Okowa and Akwa Ibom Governor Emanuel Udom.

Leaders of Nigeria main opposition party finally choose Ifanyi Okowa.

Okowa dey serve im final term as Delta State Govnor for southern Nigeria.

Di two go contest di joint Presidential ticket of Nigeria main opposition party, PDP for di February 2023 general election.

Atiku Abubakar and Ifeanyi Okowa go contest PDP joint Presidential ticket of Nigeria main opposition party.

Di former Vice President and Delta State Govnor go now be di major challengers to face APC Ahmed Bola Tinubu wey go soon pic im own running mate.

All political parties get until Friday to submit names of candidates to Inec, di election referee.

Atuku/Okowa ticket selection process within PDP

For PDP pipo wey get power to choose dia VP candidate na di National Executive Committee, through dia National Working Committee.

Dat na wetin di party constitution tok.

Na dem go provide di process of clearance of di waiver wey go start from di ward level.

But before dem reach dat level di pesin suppose meet some of dia party requirement wey be:

Di pesin go don be party member for at least two years.

However di party Executive Committee fit allow di pesin alias give am waiver if e no meet dis requirement.

To choose Atiku Abubakar running mate PDP set up di screening committee pursuant to Part VI, Paragraph 14 of di Electoral Guidelines of di Party.

Di National Working Committee (NWC) approve di nomination of di Party members to serve on di Vice Presidential Candidate Screening Committee, Ologunagba tok.

Dem go do di screening/verifying of di nominated Vice Presidential Candidate of diParty for di 2023 general elections.

Meanwhile di National Advisory Committee meet yesterday for di party secretariat to select di pesin wey go be di party vice presidential candidate.

Di advisory committee dey chaired by di Deputy National Chairman, North, Ambassador Umaru Damagun give dia recommendation and afta dat di screening committee go do dia own job from Wednesday.

Some party leaders wey dey di meeting na Governors Samuel Ortom (Benue), Aminu Tambuwal (Sokoto), and Bala Mohammed (Bauchi).

Former governors Babangida Aliyu (Niger), Sule Lamido (Jigawa), Liyel Imoke (Cross Rivers) Olusegun Mimiko (Ondo) and minority leader of di House of Representatives, Ndudi Elumelu.

Di screening exercise go hold for di party National Secretariat for Abuja.

Di chairmo of di committee na Chief Tom Ikimi, wit oda members as Capt. Idris Wada (rtd), Chief Osita Chidoka, Rt. Hon. Binta Bello, Rt. Hon. Austin Opara, Prof. Aisha Madawaki and H.E. Fidelis Tapgun.

How to get your Permanent Voters Card and deadline 10th June 2022

Ifeanyi Okowa

Wia dis foto come from, DSGV Wetin we call dis foto, Ifeanyi Okowa dey serve im final term as Delta State Govnor.

Govnor Ifeanyi Okowa na di govnor of Delta state for South south Nigeria.

Im don serve two term as govnor. Before den e serve as Senator retrogreening Delta North for National Assembly for 2011.

Di 62 year-old medical doctor wey turn to politician na from di igbo-speaking part of Delta state, Ika North-East.

E play ogbonge role for di emergence of Atiku Abubakar for di national convention of di PDP.

For 2019 na Okowa be chairman of PDP national convention planning.

Wia dis foto come from, Twitter/@atiku

Atiku Abubakar profile

Dis na di sixth time former vice-president Atiku Abubakar dey try im luck to be Nigeria president.

Im come from Adamawa state, Northeast Nigeria. Atiku na businessman and politician.

E contest to be govnor of Adamawa state two times. First, for 1990 and di second time na for 1998 before im become vice presidential candidate for 1999.

For 1993, im contest di presidential position for Social Democratic Party presidential primaries wia im lose to Moshood Abiola and Baba Gana Kingibe.

At 74, Atiku Abubakar still believe say im deserve di opportunity to rule Nigeria.

Of all di aspirants from di PDP, Atiku na di oldest of di candidates and many pipo bin tok say im no get fresh ideas for di kontri.

But Atiku get experience as one of di politicians wey bring PDP come for 1999.

Even though im comot to join di opposition, like prodigal pikin im return to PDP.

During im declaration, Atiku say if im win im go focus on five key areas of unity of Nigeria, security, economy, education and to carry resources and powers give federating units.

Atiku Abubakar task ahead

Wia dis foto come from, Twitter@atiku Wetin we call dis foto, File foto

According to political sabi pipo wey yarn wit BBC Pidgin, di first task for any pesin wey emerge as di party candidate na to unify di party.

Through di electioneering process, di party structure dey divided along several lines wey fit affect dia success ahead of di election.

Political analysts claim say if di candidate no pull everibodi togeda, di party no go go far.

Anoda issue wey fit affect di candidate na finance, since di PDP leave power, moni to run di party and drive campaign na big case.

Di candidate gatz get moni and unite party pipo togeda to fund dia campaign if not, moni fit serve as barrier to di candidate.

Also di larger scene, Nigeria for years now don dey face plenti security and economic wahala, di candate also gatz try fix those wahala if di person want nigerians to support am.