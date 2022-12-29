Uzbekistan link cdi death of children to India cough syrup

Uzbekistan health ministry say 18 children done die afta dem drink one cough syrup wey drug maker, Marion Biotech, manufacture.

Di ministry say di first tests wey dem don do show say one bactch of di medicine contain one toxic substance ethylene glycol.

E say, dem bin give di children di medicine without doctor prescription.

Di amount of di medicine wey dem consume also pass di dose wey children suppose take.

Di allegation from Uzbekistan dey come weeks afta Di Gambia also bin link child deaths to cough syrups wey anoda Indian company make.

India health ministry and Marion Biotech neva reply BBC request for comment yet.

Reuters dey report say goment sources dey report say "di health ministry dey torchlight di mata".

News agency ANI bin quote one Marion Biotech executive wey say di company don stop di production of the syrup temporarily.

He add say di goment dey do enquiry and say di company go take action accordingly.

Marion Biotech dey based for Noida, near India national capital Delhi. Im website dey down currently, di company LinkedIn page say dem establish am for 1999 and say im products na "household names for Central Asian kontris, Central and Latin America, South East Asia and Africa".

India dey produce one third of di world medicines, mostly in di form of generic drugs.

Di kontri, wey be home to some of di fastest-growing pharmaceutical companies, dey popular as di "world pharmacy" and e dey meet much of di medical needs of developing kontris.

Di Uzbek ministry statement, wey dem date 27 December, say dem don dey sell Dok-1 Max tablets and syrup for di kontri since 2012.

"We find out say di dead children, before admission to hospital treatment, take dis medicine for house for 2-7 days, 3-4 times a day, 2.5-5ml, wey dey more dan di normal dose of drug for children," di ministry tok.

Di statement no specify how long before di death happun.

BBC Monitoring bin report on 23 December, quoting news website Gazeta.uz, say Uzbek authorities dey investigate "claims say 15 children die for central Samarkand region over di past two months afta dem take one cough syrup wey dem make for India".

On 26 December, Podrobno.uz news website report say 21 children - 15 of dem under di age of three – dey collect treatment for acute kidney failure wey "di India-made cough syrup Dok-1 Max allegedly cause between September and December". Three of di patients recover.

Di ministry also say "preliminary laboratory studies don show say dis series of Dok-1 Max syrup contain ethylene glycol".

For October, di World Health Organization (WHO) bin sound global alert and link four India-made cough syrups to di deaths of 66 children from kidney injuries for Di Gambia.

E say tests on samples of di syrup show say dem contain unacceptable amounts of toxic substances diethylene glycol and ethylene glycol.

Both India goment and di company, Maiden Pharmaceuticals, deny di accuse.

India say for early December, tests wey dem do on di four syrups show say dem comply wit specifications, and one goment official tell BBC say WHO bin dey "arrogant" in blaming di syrups. But WHO say im stand by di action wey e take.

Last week, one parliamentary committee for Di Gambia bin recommend di prosecution of Maiden Pharmaceuticals afta weeks of investigation.