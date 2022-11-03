'Why I dey do black medical illustration' - Chidiebere Ibe

15 minutes wey don pass

Jelilat Olawale

Senior Broadcast Journalist, BBC News Pidgin

Wia dis foto come from, Chidiebere Ibe

C﻿hidiebere Ibe dey on one ogbonge mission and di mission na to change di course of history by using im talent plus knowledge of illustration to advocate for black community.

C﻿hidiebere, 25, call imsef ''medical illustrator wey dey do black illustration wey represent black pipo wey be a tool of advocacy for di black community''.

D﻿i first year medical student for one interview wit BBC Pidgin say im work dey centred on diversity and inclusion as e dey important for medicine.

'﻿'For medicine diversity and inclusion na very important thing wey be say as pipo we get different skin colour, we get different ethnicity. I dey sad to say for dis world we dey now say race and ethinicity don affect how pipo collect treatment.

Wia dis foto come from, Chidiebere Ibe

E﻿ say im work na to bring di connection between race or ethinicity with medicine ''my work no to create awareness for black community and no be just di black community but di underserved community.''

''No be just to replace white images wit black images but make dis images be as a voice to black pipo wey pipo no dey see, wey pipo no dey give attention, wey pipo no dey give eqaul health scheme.Because e dey affect pipo '' E tok.

'﻿'We wey dey Naija now, we fit no see am now but by di time we don japa go another kontri we go know say dem fit no treat you eqaually as dem dey treat white pesin.'' E add join.

C﻿hidiebere tok further say im inspiration dey always come from wetin e like most and areas wey concern am.

'﻿'My inspiration dey come from areas wey concern me, for example , me I love pikin dem, I love women dem, I love health case wey relate to pikin and women so when I dey draw images, I dey always consider pikin and women for mind.'' E add.

'Wen I bin start, e dey difficult because I no get knowledge of medicine'

Wia dis foto come from, Chidiebere Ibe

C﻿hidiebere say e bin dey difficult for am at di beginning sake of say e no get medical knowledge at di time.

E﻿ bin hold first degree in Chemistry- dis explain why e bin dey difficult for am wen e start im journey to medical illustration.

'﻿'Wen I bin start e bin dey very difficult, I no go lie you because wen I bin start I no get knoledge of medicine, so e dey hard to teach myself dos medical terms. Before I start dis illustartion I no bin get knowledge for medicine, my first degree na for Chemistry.''