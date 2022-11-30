Meghan Markle bin face very real threats, Met chief tok

Tori by Rachel Russell

BBC News

Di Duchess of Sussex receive "disgusting and very real" threats while she be working royal, according to di outgoing Metropolitan Police assistant commissioner.

Neil Basu tok say im go understand if Meghan bin don feel "under threat all di time".

Dem don prosecute pipo over di threats, e tell Channel 4 News.

Prince Harry, wey move go California with Meghan for 2020, tok last year say e no feel safe wen she visit di UK.

Di couple dey often tok about di abuse wey dem receive before dem leave and how e affect dia mental health.

As early as 2016, afta di couple go public with dia relationship, Prince Harry issue one statement attacking social media trolls for targeting Meghan.

Neil Basu - di former head of counter-terrorism policing for England - dey speak to Channel 4 News for im final interview as assistant commissioner.

"If you don see di stuff wey dem write and you dey receive am, di kind of rhetoric wey dey online, if you no know wetin I know, you go feel under threat all of di time," e tok.

Wen dem ask oga Neil weda if truely genuine threats dey to Meghan from di far-right, e add say: "Absolutely.

"We get teams wey dey investigate am. We don prosecute pipo for those threats."

E say e don bin tok publicly about di threat of "extreme right-wing terrorism", saying na di "fastest growing" threat wey e deal with.

"Wen I start counter-terrorism for 2015, na about 6% of our total workload. Wen I leave 15, 16 months ago, na over 20% of our workload."

Mr Basu, wey be Britain most senior officer of colour, also dey in charge of royal protection.

E become officer for di Met for 1992 before im rise through di ranks and im don dey outspoken about race and policing over di years.

E add: "I speak about race because I know something about race because I be 54-year-old mixed-race man."

Oga Basu also criticise di goment during im interview, saying e find "some of di commentary coming out of di Home Office unexplainable".

Home Secretary Suella Braverman don ask Basu about im comments saying dat na her "dream" to see asylum seekers remove to Rwanda under di goment policy.

"E dey unbelievable to hear a succession of very powerful politicians wey look like dis talking in language wey my papa for remember from 1968. E dey terrible."

In response to im comments, one Home Office spokesman tok say: "Di Home Secretary expects forces to take zero tolerance approach to racism within dia workplace."

"But di Home Secretary also dey very clear about di need to manage our borders well-well and get asylum system wey go work for those wey dey in genuine need, just like di British pipo."

"Di Duke and Duchess of Sussex step down as senior members of di Royal Family for 2020 to carve out dia own path for di US.