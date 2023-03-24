Appeal Court go rule on who be Osun State govnor today

Wia dis foto come from, Twitter/@AdemolaAdeleke @AdegboyegaOyetola Wetin we call dis foto, Election Tribunal go rule on Osun govnorship election mata today

Today na judgement day for Govnor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State, South West Nigeria and oda pipo wey dey torchlight how di Election Petition Tribunal and appeal mata wey wan decide on di mata of di 2022 govnorship election wey bring in di govnor go.

Di Court of Appeal for Abuja di Nigeria capital go give judgement about who win di govnorship election on Friday 24 March, 2023.

All eyes go dey for di Court of Appeal as dem go announce di pesin wey be di authentic govnor of Osun State by law.

Wetin don happun so far?

For di last hearing for di Court of Appeal, di three-member panel wey M.F Shuaibu lead reserve judgement afta di panel of judges listen to di lawyers of Govnor Adeleke of di Peoples Democratic Party, PDP and former All Progressives Govnor, Gboyega Oyetola.

Govnor Adeleke bin file suit against di decision of di election petition tribunal wey cancel im election as govnor of Osun State.

Inec bin declare Adeleke as di winner of di election afta e poll a total of 403,371 votes.

According to Inec, Adeleke bin win 17 out of di 30 local goment areas for di state.

But di election petition tribunal, inside dia split decision of two-to-one, cancel di election and declare Mr Oyetola of di APC as di winner of di election.

Di tribunal wey Terste Kume lead direct Inec to withdraw di certificate of return wey dem give Adeleke and im deputy, Kola Adewusi, afta dem don swear dem into office.

Di Tribunal also direct say make dem give di certificate of return to Mr Oyetola.

According to Mr Kume, di Tribunal hold say di way dem do di govnorship election no comply with di Electoral Act of Nigeria. Di tribunal also tok say over-voting dey for dat election.

Senior Advocate of Nigeria Onyechi Ikpeazu na im represent Ademola Adeleke while anoda Senior Advocate of Nigeria Lateef Fagbemi represent Gboyega Oyetola.

Oyetola na di former govnor wey bin contest to comeback as govnor but im loss di election.