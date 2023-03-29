Anthony Joshua say e dey 'start afresh' as e fight American Jermaine Franklin on 1 April

Anthony Joshua during training for Texas

Ever since e win di heavyweight gold medal for di 2012 Olympics, di spotlight don shine on Anthony Joshua.

Afta three defeats for im last five fights, di former world champion go return to di ring on Saturday, 1 April against American Jermaine Franklin.

Di fight wey go happun for London O2 Arena dey very important as pipo dey reason am as di 'New Dawn'.

"I dey start afresh, "Joshua, wey don won 24 fights and lose three tok”.

33-year-old Joshua – wey turn professional for 2013 – don get new team behind am, wey coach Derrick James dey lead, and e don base im training camp for Texas, USA.

Former cruiserweight champion Tony Bellew bin visit Joshua to discuss di Briton second straight loss to Oleksandr Usyk for August, e check im new team, new surroundings and to explore wetin trainer James fit add to im game.

I feel like say I let a lot of pipo down

Joshua make ogbonge start to di professional ranks, wen e win a world title on im 16th fight, wit 16 knockouts.

Wit di world for im feet, Joshua suffer shocking defeat to Andy Ruiz Jr for June 2019 . He win im IBF, WBA and WBO titles back for di rematch six months later, but dem dethrone am again – dis time na Usyk dethrone am for September 2021.

Joshua replace coach Rob McCracken wit Robert Garcia for di rematch wit di Ukrainian, but was once again Usyk win am.

Even wit im beta performance for di second fight, Joshua lose im temper, moments afta dem declare Usyk di winner – e drop two of di champion belts on top di top rope of di ring, come begin argue wit di opposing team.

"When I fight Usyk I feel like say I let a lot of pipo down," Joshua tok. Pipo bin tok say, 'im mind no dey di game, where im head dey? Im head no dey di game'.

"Dat no be di truth - my heart dey di game, fully. Dis na all I get, really."

Success dey breed success

Jermaine Franklin (right) don win 21 fight and lose one point defeat to Dllian Whyte for November

James na Joshua third trainer. Up until di Usyk rematch, Briton McCracken na im dey train Joshua.

Afta e separate from Garcia afta just one fight, one of Joshua team bin contact James on Instagram.

"When I see am, I like am," James tok. "I like im size. What I see from am, initially, na say e be good fighter, e be good boxer. Very fast hands, very athletic."

Di coach na former fighter wey also train world champions Errol Spence Jr and twins Jermall and Jermell Charlo.

"Derrick James na ex-fighter himself. I feel say e sabi how to get pesin fight ready and e dey push me for dat direction," Joshua add.

"When you dey among great fighters e dey help. All of us dey train at different times because na only one Derrick James dey."

41-year-old Texan James, add: "We kind of cross each oda paths. E dey give motivation because you fit see di good and di bad from a distance. Success breed success. You put dog wit sheep, e go become sheep.

"I think say, for me, na all about getting him to understand who e really be and how great he really is. Wetin im full potential really be."

Joshua fit ‘relax and shut off’ for Texas

Promoter Eddie Hearn don previously reference di level of popular and scrutiny Joshua dey face, and di impact dis fit get on di fighter life.

Joshua also highlight how im training camp outside United Kingdom fit reduce some of dat pressure.

"It's been tough," e add. "Di expectation wey don dey my back be like, 'represent dis, stand up for dat, smile for dis place, carry dis baby and smile', dat na why e hit me wen I no win [against Usyk].

"Now I just dey tokj say I dey start fresh. Training for example, when I dey my house dey do ice baths, I fit relax and shut off.

"I remember [Saul] Canelo [Alvarez] tok something, wetin make am dey successful na wen e comot gym and begin waka go di bus stop, e go dey tink about wetin im coach teach am dat day.

"E go dey overplay am for im mind, shadow boxing and dat na how e manage to get to di next level.