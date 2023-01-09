Wetin dey happun for Brazil wey make protesters break into di Congress building

Brazil President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva don vow to punish supporters of di kountri ex-leader, Jair Bolsonaro afta dem invade di Congress.

Thousands of pipo wey say dem be supporters of ousted Jair Bolsonaro storm di presidential palace on Sunday 8 January 2023.

Di dramatic scene – wey see thousands of protesters for yellow Brazil football shirts and flags overrun police and ransack di heart of di Brazilian state - e happun just one week afta Lula inauguration.

Supporters of di ousted far-right leader also storm di Supreme Court and surround di presidential palace.

But police regain control of di buildings for di capital Brasilia on Sunday evening afta hours of clashes.

As e land for di city, Lula bin tour di Supreme Court building to see di damage for imself.

Brasilia Civil Police say 300 pipo don dey arrested.

Di city governor, Ibaneis Rocha, don dey removed from im post for 90 days by di Supreme Court. Justice Alexandre de Moraes bin accuse am say e no prevent di riot and say e dey "painfully silent" for di face of di attack. Oga Rocha don apologise for Sunday events.

Pro-democracy rallies dey called by leftist leaders and groups across Brazil.

How di gbege bin start

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Security forces arrest protesters

Thousands of protesters enter di Congress building - some break into di Senate chamber – di presidential palace, and Supreme Court for Brasilia.

Police bin fire tear gas to push back di crowds and arrest hundreds of pipo.

Bolsonaro, wey lost di presidential election to left-wing Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva for October, bin tweet to condemn di "invasions of public buildings"

Im supporters no gree accept say e loose di election and don dey call for military intervention and Lula resignation.

Lula, wey bin dey official trip to Sao Paulo state, call Sunday rioters "fanatic fascists" and swear to punish dem.

US President Joe Biden don describe di violence as "outrageous" while UK PM Rishi Sunak don denounce am as attack on democracy.

Leaders from Latin America don condemn di violence:

Chilean President Gabriel Boric say Brazil get im kontri "full support for di face of dis cowardly and vile attack on democracy".

Colombian President Gustavo Petro say "fascism [don] decide to stage coup".

Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard say Mexico express "full support for President Lula administration, elected by popular will".

US President Joe Biden tweet say: "I condemn di assault on democracy and on di peaceful transfer of power for Brazil. Brazil democratic institutions have get full support and di will of di Brazilian pipo must no suppose dey undermined."

Germany Chancellor Olaf Scholz write for social media say "di violent attack on democratic institutions be attack on democracy wey no fit dey tolerated", while French President Emmanuel Macron say di "will of di Brazilian pipo and di democratic institutions must dey respected". Both of dem don pledge dia support to Lula.

"I condemn any attempt to undermine di peaceful transfer of power and di democratic will of di pipo of Brazil," British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak tok.

"President Lula and im goment get United Kingdom full support, and I look forward to build on our kontries' close ties for di years ahead."

