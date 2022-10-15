Di new women wey Ooni of Ife marry as Queen back to back

By J﻿elilat Olawale

S﻿enior Broadcast Journalist, BBC News Pidgin

To marry many wives na one thing wey dey common for African culture and who go fit do dis kain with style if no be ogbonge African traditional ruler.

Dis go explain di latest action Ooni of Ife, one ancient town for Osun State, Southwest Nigeria - belief dey say na di town be di place wia di Yoruba tribe for Nigeria originally comot.

Di present traditional ruler of di town wey dey highly respected by plenti Yoruba pipo na Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi.

Like many Kings before am, Oba Ogunwusi now don get multiple wives for im palace.

Di King now don marry three wives within two months.

Di monarch don marry three times before but di marriages bin fail.

E bin don born one daughter before e even marry atall.

Who be di new Queen for di palace of Ooni

For early September, di palace of di Ooni release one statement say di traditional ruler don marry Mariam Anako as im new Queen.

Di news of di marriage come barely one year after im marriage to popular evangelist and mother of di crown prince, Olori Silekunola, crash.

According to di statement, Olori Mariam na from di Ebira tribe of Kogi state, North Central Nigeria.

Since dia wedding, Oba Ogunwusi and Olori Mariam don appear for few public event. Di recent one na when di king receive national honor from President Muhammadu Buhari for Abuja, Nigeria capital.

E never reach one month wen di news of Oba Ogunwusi new wedding again enta social media.

Videos and photos from di event show how traditional chief gather on behalf of di traditional ruler to Wed Tobiloba Philips wey be graduate of Marine science from di University of Lagos.

Queen Tobi wey be beauty Queen naim belief dey say be di second wife wey Oba Ogunwusi marry as di palace keep mute ontop di mata.

She na from Erinje-Ikale for Okitipupa part of Ondo State.

Di latest wife wey Ooni of Ife just marry according to di video wey BBC Pidgin watch na Princess Ashley Adgoke.

Inside di video, di new Queen dey dance as traditional Chiefs of di town spray her money.

Also, di three sisters of di King also dey in attendance in dia full owambe attire.

Dem write for one wedding poster wey we see "traditional wedding between Arole Oduduwa, Olofin Adimula, Ooni Adeyeye Entitan Babatunde Ogunwusi & Ashley Afolashade Afolakemi Adegoke"

Di wedding according to one source inside di palace happun for Ile-Ife as Queen Ashley na from di town.

Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi Ojaja II profile

Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi Ojaja II ascend di throne of Ile-Ife for 2015 afta dem select am from Giesi Ruling House.

Im predecessor na Oba Okunade Sijuwade wey die on July 28, 2015.

One of di things wey di monarch dey known for na philanthropy.

Everybodi know say im dey committed to di people wey no get.

Yoruba na Nigeria second biggest ethnic group. And di Ooni na one of di most respected King of Yorubaland.