Man United don agree deal for Rabiot, Chelsea wan pay world record fee for Fofana

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

56 minutes wey don pass

Manchester United don reach agreement with Juventus over di purchase of France midfielder Adrien Rabiot, 27, for initial £15m. (Guardian)

Man United don also make contact regarding Real Betis' Argentina midfielder Guido Rodriguez, 28. (AS - in Spanish)

Lazio's Serbia midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, 27, dey also still on United list of options. (Telegraph - subscription required)

Another United target, 19-year-old Slovenia striker Benjamin Sesko, dey close to agreeing deal to join RB Leipzig from Red Bull Salzburg in 2023. (90min)

Chelsea dey prepare to offer world-record fee for a defender in a bid to sign French centre-back Wesley Fofana, 21, from Leicester City. (Football London)

The Blues currently dey £10m short of Leicester'svaluation for Fofana. (Independent)

Chelsea's Germany forward Timo Werner, 26, go do medical on Tuesday before im return to RB Leipzig. (Mail)

Roma don reject Tottenham bid to take Italy winger Nicolo Zaniolo, 23, on loan with obligatory purchase clause. (90min)

West Ham don accept £15m offer from Fulham for French defender Issa Diop, with di 25-year-old expected to sign five-year deal with di Cottagers. (Athletic - subscription required)

Inter Milan Croatia midfielder Marcelo Brozovic, 29, na Liverpool's number one target as short-term midfield reinforcement as injury dey disturb some of dia players. (Sport - in Spanish)

Arsenal and Liverpool don express interest in signing Spain winger Yeremi Pino, 19, from Villarreal. (AS - in Spanish)

Spanish left-back Alex Moreno, 29, don reject di chance to join Nottingham Forest and go stay for Real Betis. (Guardian)

Atalanta don receive interest from Forest in Switzerland midfielder Remo Freuler, 30, and from Newcastle in Luis Muriel, although the Colombia striker, 31, also dey tracked by Juventus. (Tuttosport - in Italian)

Italian left-back Destiny Udogie, 19, dey expected to join Tottenham in a deal wey reach about £21m, before spending the season back on loan at Udinese. (Standard)

Monaco dey keen to sign Manchester United's Ivory Coast defender Eric Bailly, 28. (L'Equipe - in French)