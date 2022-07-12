WAFCON 2022: Quarter-final fixtures date, time and team update

WAFCON quarter-final fixtures date, time and team update

Wia dis foto come from, Twitter/NGSuper_Falcons

13 minutes wey don pass

2022 Women African Cup of Nations Quarter final line up don set afta di group matches end on Sunday.

Defending Champions Nigeria, South Africa, Cameroon, Zambia, Senegal, Tunisia, Morocco and Botswana qualify for di Wafcon 22' knock out stage.

Di quarter final round of matches for di women's tournament go begin on July 13-14.

Winners of di quarter-final matches go qualify for di 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup for Australia and New Zealand.

While di two losers of di quarter-finals go get another chance to secure dia qualification through inter-continental playoffs.

And na for Morocco, north Africa di competition dey take place.

See di full quarter final fixtures here.

Zambia vs Senegal (Kick off time na 6pm WAT)

Zambia and Senegal never pass di group stages for WAFCON before.

But dis year edition dia hard work from many years of building and rebuilding don finally pay off.

Captain Grace Chanda dey fine form, she don score twice so far for di tournament.

But against Senegal, di Copper Queens go face one of di best defences for di tournament.

Di Teranga Lionesses don only concede once so far – na penalty wey Morocco Ghizlane Chebbak score.

Zambia too don let in just one goal and go hope to continue wit dia impressive defence wen dem face di West Africans.

Di game go dey very open, as both teams dey like to counter attack and also fall back wen dem lose di ball.

Di Wafcon quarter final match go happun on Wednesday July 13 for Stade Mohamed V stadium for Casablanca.

Morocco vs Botswana (Kick off time na 9pm WAT)

Di hosts dey unbeaten so far for di tournament, winning all dia Group A matches to collect nine points.

Dem score five goals and concede just once, to top di table and book dia place for di quarterfinals.

Captain Ghizlane Chebbak na di current leading goal scorer for di tournament with three goals

Against Botswana, Chebbak and Morocco go dey up against one of di fastest teams for di tournament.

Di game go shele on Wednesday July 13 for Moulay Abdellah Sports Complex for Rabat.

Botswana, qualify for dis round through di two slots reserved for di two best third placed teams.

Nigeria vs Cameroon (Kick off time na 6pm WAT)

Defending champions Nigeria go play dia arch-rivals Cameroon for Stade Mohamed V Stadium for Casablanca on Thursday July 14.

Super Falcons finish second for Group C afta dia 4-0 win ova Burundi on Sunday.

Cameroon beat Tunisia 2-0 for dia final group match to finish second for Group B.

Dis match na repeat of di 2016 final for Yaounde, dis derby dey expected to produce fireworks.

Super Falcons go dey without dia star player Asisat Oshoala wey dey out of di tournament sake of injury.

South Africa vs Tunisia (Kick off time na 9pm WAT)

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Thembi Kgatlana go miss dia quarterfinal match sake of injury

2018 finalists South Africa dey come into dis game as one of di two sides wey win all dia group stage games, and collect nine points.

But dem go dey without dia star girl Thembi Kgatlana, wey dey out of di tournament sake of injury.

Based on form and class Banyana Banyana get enough firepower to overcome Tunisia.

Captain Refiloe Jane, Linda Motlhalo and Andile Dlamini na some of di standout players for Desiree Ellis side.

However, di Carthage Eagles get dia own star too, Mariem Houji dey ready to give her all for dis game.