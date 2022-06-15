Wetin be Reflux Laryngitis wey force Tems to cancel her shows?

Wia dis foto come from, Tems

Nigeria singer Tems cancel her shows this week for United Kingdom sake of sickness.

Tems reveal Tuesday June 14 for Instagram say she dey suffer from Reflux Laryngitis.

“e break my heart to say dis, but I no get anoda option. I no dey feel too good at di moment. After my last performance, dem diagnose me wit Reflux Laryngitis, and I gatz take some time off to protect my voice.” Tem tok.

“On doctor’s order, I don postpone di two shows dis week. Di new dates for di two shows we go announce am tomorrow.” She add

Di post on her sickness don get ova 112k comment for her page.

So wetin be Reflux Laryngitis dis tori go tell you wetin e be.

Wetin be Reflux Laryngitis?

Wia dis foto come from, Tems Wetin we call dis foto, Nigerian singer post about her sickness

According to University of Pittsburg Reflux laryngitis na voice disorder sake of irritation and swelling of di vocal folds due to di backflow of stomach fluids into di throat.

Symptoms

University of Pittsburg say di most common symptom na crack voice, wey dey worse for morning and afta pesin eat.

Oda common symptoms with Reflux Laryngitis na

Gravely, hoarse voice

Low pitch

Lump in di throat feeling

Burning in di throat

Excess throat clearing

Coughing

Excess mucous

Bitter/sour taste for di mouth

Spicy food dey make di symptom worse

Prevention

To prevent dryness or irritation to your vocal cords:

Avoid smoking and stay away from secondhand smoke

Limit alcohol and caffeine

Drink plenty of water

Keep spicy foods out of your diet

Who be Tems?

Wia dis foto come from, Tems Wetin we call dis foto, Nigerian musician Tems

Tems na Nigerian singer, songwriter and producer.

She don release plenty singles and features wit Nigerian and international acts.

Temilade Openiyi AKA Tems na 25 year-old - dem born for July 23, 1996.

She bin study Economics for one University in South Africa.

Dis na afta she attend Dowen College for Lagos.

Raised by her mama, Tems start her own music production at di age of 20.

Tems, wey be strong listener of Aṣa, Adele, Lojay, and Zinloeesky songs, no feel like a new comer for dis music game., according to one BET report.

Born in Nigeria, di Yoruba meaning behind Tems real name Temilade Openiyi na "my own na di crown".