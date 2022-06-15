Wetin be Reflux Laryngitis wey force Tems to cancel her shows?
Nigeria singer Tems cancel her shows this week for United Kingdom sake of sickness.
Tems reveal Tuesday June 14 for Instagram say she dey suffer from Reflux Laryngitis.
“e break my heart to say dis, but I no get anoda option. I no dey feel too good at di moment. After my last performance, dem diagnose me wit Reflux Laryngitis, and I gatz take some time off to protect my voice.” Tem tok.
“On doctor’s order, I don postpone di two shows dis week. Di new dates for di two shows we go announce am tomorrow.” She add
Di post on her sickness don get ova 112k comment for her page.
So wetin be Reflux Laryngitis dis tori go tell you wetin e be.
Wetin be Reflux Laryngitis?
According to University of Pittsburg Reflux laryngitis na voice disorder sake of irritation and swelling of di vocal folds due to di backflow of stomach fluids into di throat.
Symptoms
University of Pittsburg say di most common symptom na crack voice, wey dey worse for morning and afta pesin eat.
Oda common symptoms with Reflux Laryngitis na
- Gravely, hoarse voice
- Low pitch
- Lump in di throat feeling
- Burning in di throat
- Excess throat clearing
- Coughing
- Excess mucous
- Bitter/sour taste for di mouth
- Spicy food dey make di symptom worse
Prevention
To prevent dryness or irritation to your vocal cords:
- Avoid smoking and stay away from secondhand smoke
- Limit alcohol and caffeine
- Drink plenty of water
- Keep spicy foods out of your diet
Who be Tems?
Tems na Nigerian singer, songwriter and producer.
She don release plenty singles and features wit Nigerian and international acts.
Temilade Openiyi AKA Tems na 25 year-old - dem born for July 23, 1996.
She bin study Economics for one University in South Africa.
Dis na afta she attend Dowen College for Lagos.
Raised by her mama, Tems start her own music production at di age of 20.
Tems, wey be strong listener of Aṣa, Adele, Lojay, and Zinloeesky songs, no feel like a new comer for dis music game., according to one BET report.
Born in Nigeria, di Yoruba meaning behind Tems real name Temilade Openiyi na "my own na di crown".
On August 31, 2021, di Nigerian singer become BET Amplified Artist of The Month of August 2021.