India village celebrate first resident to get goment job afta 75 years

Wetin we call dis foto, Rakesh Kumar dey appointed as primary school teacher

One village for di eastern Indian state of Bihar dey celebrate afta one resident gbab goment job – di first inside 75 years.

Rakesh Kumar, 30, dey appointed as primary teacher for public school.

Residents share sweets and rub coloured powder for joy wen dem hear di news last week.

Goment jobs be somtin wey plenti pipo dey find for India, sake of di security and benefits wey dem dey offer.

Oga Kumar go teach students for Barkurwa, wey dey located for di same district as wit own village Sohagpur. While one goment school also dey for Sohagpur, teachers wey dey dia come from oda parts of di state.

Devendra Chowdhary, one local leader, say di generations of pipo for Sohagpur don set dia mind to steady, jobs wey dey pay wella - since at least 1947, wen India become independent - but get few ways to do so.

Many students travel to big cities wey dey near to study, but no one don dey able to get goment job - until now.

Oga Chowdhary say Oga Kumar success "don finally lift di dark cloud of misfortune from di village" and say "younger generations go dey inspired by im success".

Oga Kumar bin tell BBC say e dey happy to make im village proud. But e add say im journey be easy one.

Di son of grocery store owner, Oga Kumar bin use to ride bicycle 20 miles to attend high school for di neighbouring city of Muzaffarpur. To make ends meet, e dey also teach younger students for im free time.

Afta im papa die for 2016, tins become even more difficult, e tok.

"But I try to fulfil my papa dream - e be want make I become doctor teacher. Now, I don make im dream come true," e add.