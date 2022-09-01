Ember month guidelines and how e go affect travel for Nigeria

We don enta di month of September wey be di beginning of di 'Ember Months' .

Di Ember months signal di ending part of di year, and as we know too, na di time wey pipo dey like to travel for jolification and to also celebrate di yuletilde.

Sake of dis, di Federal Road Safety Corps do dia yearly Ember Months enlightenment campaign today for Abuja, di Nigeria capital, wia dem tok say dia campaign dis year na to warn drivers to ‘Avoid Speeding, Overloading and Unsafe Tyres to Arrive Alive’.

Acting Corp Marsha, DCM Daudi Ali Biu tell tok-tok pipo say dia aim na to joinbodi wit oda stakeholders to reduce di rate of fatality of crashes within and beyond di period to di barest minimum.

New travel challenges plus night journey?

Insecurity: No be new tin say Nigeria dey suffer from plenti insecurity issues for all di geo-political zones of di kontri.

For Northern Nigeria na di issue of banditry and kidnapping, for Southern Nigeria kidnapping and unknown gun men dey trouble di citizens.

In di past pipo dey use road transportation well well, but sake of di insecurity issue for di kontri, to travel by road don dey very risky.

Some pipo too wey get emergency dey use night bus travel before but now road safety tok say before you enta night bus make you shine your eyes well well.

"Di alarming rate of crashes and fatalities wey dey happun sake of night trips dey high.

Di recent one happun for di Lagos-Ibadan expressway, situation dey worry and need serious attention to stop am."

E beg travellers to avoid night trips dis ember months, sake of say drivers no dey too see well for night, excess speed and oda unhealthy driving behaviours wey joinbodi wit driving for night on Nigerian roads.

"Make road users avoid to travel by road for night na risk factor to all road users, and we must totally avoid am to save lives" e tok.

According to di findings of road safety, speed-related road crashes account for ova 70% of wetin dey cause road crashes,.

Di Corps don initiate measures of speed control as dem joinbodi wit various stakeholders.

Dem advice all driver to use di speed imiting device wey dem enforce since 2015.

Alternative travel routes dey possible?

Dis tori wey Federal Road Safety bring out about Travels and Safety for dis Ember months go make pipo begin look for oda options.

Di most common option na to travel by air wey be di safest, but di question be say how many pipo fit afford am.

As e be so return ticket for flight dey near N200,000 for trip for local flight, compared to last year wey dey between N30,000 to 50,000 naira.

With di scarcity of Aviation fuel and wit di festive season wey dey come , Airline Operators believe say price go increase.

One driver for one of di major Inter State Road Tansport Companies Chukwunonso Nwachukwu tell BBC Pidgin say im dey ready to make all di money im neva make since di year start, and dis Ember month na di season, so nothing go stop am.

"I dey ready to drive both for day and night, wetin I know be say I be careful driver, I agree say dis period dey ruff but na so e dey be evri year, we don master am, we need to find money and if we no go many trip how di money wan take come, na God dey guide us," e tok

E add say road travel still be di best for di common man and plenti pipo no go .fit afford flight tickets.

One regular passenger wey pefer tobe address as Ms Chidinma also tell BBC Pidgin say Air travel na di best but as e be so she no go fit pay flight for all di pipo wey wan attend her wedding dis December so na road dem go use.

"As you see me so I dey prepare for my marriage ad na road i dey all di time now, I know say security no dey and money no dey for flight but na di reality be dat"