Buhari no tell CBN to defy supreme court order on old naira note - FG

Di presidency don tok say President Buhari no react to di Supreme Court judgement on di issue of di N500 and N1,000 old currency notes,

“No time wey im instruct di Attorney General and di CBN Governor to disobey any court orders wey involve di goment and oda parties.”

Dem add: “Since dem swear am into office for 2015, im no direct anybody to defy court orders, in di strong belief say we no fit practise democracy without di rule of law, and di commitment of im administration to dis principle neva change.

Di statement wey Garba Shehu special adviser to di president release, dey come afta ongoing debate about di ruling of di Supreme court wey extend di use of old di N500 and N1,000 till December 2023.

Dem tok say di presidency therefore wish to state clearly say Pres. Buhari no do anything knowingly and deliberately to interfere wit or obstruct di administration of justice.

"Di president no dey micromanage and will not, or stop di Attorney General and di CBN Governor from performing di details of dia duties in accordance wit di law.

"In any case. E dey debatable at dis time if e get proof of willful denial by di two of them on di orders of di apex court.

"Di directive of di President, afta di meeting of di Council of State be say di Bank must make available for circulation all di money wey dem need and nothing don happun to change dat."

Dem maintain for di di President na absolute respecter of judicial process and di authority of di courts.

Di CBN no get any reason not to comply wit court orders on di excuse of waiting for directives from di President. Di statement tok

Supreme Court reverse CBN policy on naira notes

Supreme Court of Nigeria bin reverse di CBN policy on new notes for March 3.

Di apex court deliver di judgement on di case wey challenge di federal goment implementation of di naira swap policy wey some state goments bring before am.

For di lead judgement by Justice Emmanuel Agim, court rule say old 1000, 500 and 200 naira notes go run till 31 December, 2023.

Di court also add say "di cash limits no fit dey justified and di disobedience of court order by di president na sign of failure of our democracy."

Di apex court hold say even though President Buhari get executive power im go against di constitution as im no consult di Federal Executive Council, di National Economic Council before im give di directive.

Justice Emmanuel Agim add say di president for im national broadcast admit say di implementation of di policy dey cause hardship to Nigerians.

E add say president no give notice of di naira redesign through formal means like National Broadcast but 'mere' press release from CBN wey no be formal way goment suppose take inform citizens of a new policy.

Na Kaduna, Zamfara and Kogi state goments bin first approach di apex court to sama suit against di federal goment to overturn di Central Bank of Nigeria deadline for di withdrawal of di old N1,000, N500 and N200 naira notes from circulation.

For di hearing, six oda states wey include Lagos, Ekiti, Osun, Katsina, Ondo and Cross Rivers join di plaintiff, while Bayelsa and Edo states join in support of di goment and CBN as respondents.

As e dey take im arguments on di last hearing, counsel for di federal goment, Kanu Agabi, say di apex court no get jurisdiction to hear di suit as di action no fit start wit an originating summons.

How di case take start

Di Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) bin extend di deadline for di swap of old N200, N500, and N1,000 from January 31 to February 10 afta plenty Nigerians complain say di new naira note scarce and dem don also deposit dia old naira notes, wey make dem dey cashless and e dey affect dia daily living.

Sake of di naira scarcity, some states carry di Nigeria goment go court to challenge di deadline and di Supreme Court.

However, President Muhammadu Buhari, for national broadcast later direct di apex bank to release old N200 notes into circulation to co-exist wit di new N200, N500 and N1,000 banknotes for 60 days - by April 10, 2023. He also say old N500 and N1,000 banknotes don cease to be legal tender for Nigeria.

Wetin scarcity of cash cause

Nigerians belle no dey sweet dem at all sake of di new CBN policy wey don make cash scarce well.

Di policy cause kata-kata for many parts of di kontri as some banks dey hide di new naira notes and customers no see both new and old naira notes collect for counter and ATMs.

Dis scarcity don make customers para well well sotay dem use vex begin attack banks and stage protests for some parts of di kontri.

For Warri, Delta State, one video show wia bank customers dey escape through di back fence sake of angry customers wey no see cash collect.

Oda videos show some bank customers dey naked diasef to protest sake of say dem no see moni collect for bank.

Oda videos show ATMs wey angry customers destroy for Abeokuta Ogun state sake of dia lack of access to cash.

Nigerians dey find am difficult to access cash and some photos wey don go viral even show di old N200 notes wey banks don dey recirculate no no dey in good shape

Evribody dey wait for di Supreme Court ruling to hear wetin di seven man panel go tok.

Why CBN roll out new naira notes

Di Central Bank of Nigeria Oga Godwin Emefiele bin tok say di CBN bin dey face problem wit di management of di current series of banknotes wey dey circulation, especially di ones wey dey outside di banking system for Nigeria.

Emefiele say one of di challenges na say members of di public dey hoard banknotes. E follow tok say statistics show say ova 80 percent of currency wey dey for circulation dey outside di vaults of commercial banks.

Anoda challenge na say dirty and unfit banknotes dey for circulation and dis one dey give CBN bad image and e dey increase risk of financial instability.

CBN also tok say di currency wey dey for circulation dey increase risk of fake notes.

"For recent years, di CBN don record significantly higher rates of counterfeit especially for di higher denomination of N500 and N1,000 banknotes," Emefiele tok.