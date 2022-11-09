U﻿K court move trial of Ekweremadu, im wife and daughter from May to January 2023

UK court don move to 31st January di trial of Senator Ike Ekweremadu, im wife Beatrice Nwanneka Ekweremadu, im daughter and one London man.

Authorities bin charge di family for allege organ-harvesting plot.

60 year old Ike Ekweremadu, one district senator and lawyer, and im wife, 56 year old Beatrice Nwanneka Ekweremadu, chop accuse say dem bring one 21-year-old man from Nigeria to di UK.

Prosecutors claim say dem bin get plan to commot im kidney so dem go fit give dia 25-year-old daughter Sonia, wey also now don dey charged.

Report say di man bin no agree to di procedure afta im undergo tests for di Royal Free Hospital for Hampstead, north-west London.

Gbe ge bin burst when di man waka go Staines police station for Surrey.

Mr and Mrs Ekweremadu, wey be from Willesden Green, north-west London, bin chop arrest for Heathrow Airport for June 21 afta dia flioght land from Turkey.

Di three Ekweremadus and one fourth defendant, Obina Obeta, 50 years old, from Southwark, dey charged wit conspiracy to arrange di travel of anoda person wit mind of exploitation, dis one dey contrary to UK Criminal Law Act 1977.

Wetin be di charge against di Ekweremadus?

Di details of di charge allege say between August 1 2021 and 5 May 2022 dem plan togeda and wit Isaac Ekweremadu and ods wey dey unknown to arrange di travel of one named man sake of exploitation.

On Monday 7 November, dem bring di case before one Judge Mark Lucraft KC for hearing for Old Bailey,

Dem bin no ask di defendants to enter pleas and di judge bring dia trial forward from May next year to January 31.

One further hearing dey set for December 16.

Di two women dey on conditional bail and di male defendants still dey custody.

D﻿i case so far

Senator Ike Ekweremadu and im wife Beatrice Nwanneka Ekweremadu bin appear before London court on June 30 to continue hearing on ‘Organ Harvesting plan’ charge.

Metropolitan Police one week bifo , bin arrest Senator Ekweremadu and im wife Beatrice.

Dem dey face charge for arranging to bring one pikin to di UK for organ donation.

On Thursday 23 June, wen di politician and im wife first appear before Uxbridge Magistrates' Court, dem rule say di two go dey UK Police custody till 7th July.

One week later, di court sit again based on accelerated hearing ontop di mata.

Dis time di court order di two to continue to remain behind bars until dia next hearing.

Although dem later grant di wife conditional bail.

Di court bin tell say dem go hold Senator Ekweremadu case next for Westminster Magistrates court on 7th July.

Part of di alleged offences wey dem claim say di Sentaor commit happun for abroad.

Wetin be organ harvesting?

Organ harvesting essentially na ‘killing on demand’, dis na di selling and transplanting of organs of victims.

Na wetin international society for human right tok.

Dem say organ harvesting dey take place for various kontries for di world, especially in China, India, and on the Sinai Peninsula.

Organ harvesting simply mean di surgical procedure wey go illegally remove organs or tissues for reuse, mainly for organ transplantation.

Sometimes e dey happun against di will of di organ owner.

E also mean di removal, preservation and use of human organs and tissue from di bodies of di recently dead pesin to be used in surgical transplants on di living.