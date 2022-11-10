Attack on PDP presidential candidate for Borno - Wetin we know

Wia dis foto come from, Facebook

57 minutes wey don pass

Controversy dey follow di political rally of PDP presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar wey happun for Borno state (northeast Nigeria) on Wednesday afta di camp of di candidate say dem come under attack.

Nigeria Police on dia part deny di attack tori calling am ‘Fake and False news’, dem say di rally happun peacefully under tight security without any major incident.

According to tok tok pesin of Atiku, Paul Ibe wey speak to BBC News Pidgin dis na ‘caculated plan’ to attack di rally and authorities suppose fish out di attackers to show say dem no get hand for wetin happun.

“Di whole thing start after di presidential candidate finish im courtesy visit to di Shehu of Borno and dey move to di rally venue, na dia gunshots and destruction start.”

“Dem destroy many of di cars wey follow di convoy to di rally and in fact di security team of di former vice president had to form a special arrangement to get him out of di place of di attack.”

Di tok tok pesin add say similar incident happun few weeks ago for Kaduna state wia dem go hold rally and dat di earlier di authorities do something di better.

“Di problem be say if authorities no act many more copycats fit arise in oda places since dis na campaign time and many oda places will be visited.”

'﻿Nothing like dat happen' - Police

Borno State Police Command for dia own statement say na only one man 32 year old Danladi Musa dem arrest with stone as exhibit along airport road as di convoy dey pass but apart from dat nothing happun.

But some videos and fotos wey bin dey circulate on social media show destroyed cars and also sounds of gunshots as di rally convoy dey pass some unknown area for Maiduguri, di state capital.

Tok tok pesin for di state govnor Isah Gusau yan say di govnor dey against political thuggery and no go ever agree or sponsor anybodi to attack political opponents.

Wetin we call dis foto, Nigeria Police say di rally happun peacefully

Arrest of attackers for Rivers

Wetin we call dis foto, Some videos wey dey circulate on social media hear sounds of gunshots as convoy dey pass

Meanwhile, Police authorities for Rivers State, don arrest 12 suspects wey allegedly take part in di attack on supporters of di PDP presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar while dem bin dey paste im campaign posters for Eberi-Omuma, Omuma local goment area of di state.

B﻿BC NewsPidgin bin report say some pesins bin attack supporters of di PDP Presidential Candidate Atiku Abubakar wen dem go paste im campaign posters. Di mata leave one pesin wit serious injury.

Commissioner of Police Okon Effiong, reveal dis one for one meeting wit candidates from different political parties.

"Di 12 suspects dey undergo investigation and dos wey we find say get hand for di attack go face di law in court."

E come cut serious warning say no political thuggery or violence go dey tolerated in Rivers during di campaigns for di 2023 election.