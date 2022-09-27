W﻿hy APC postpone campaign kick-off until further notice

Wia dis foto come from, Kashim Shettima Wetin we call dis foto, ﻿APC Presidential candidate and vice

57 minutes wey don pass

Di Presidential Campaign Council of di All Progressives Congress don postpone di party election campaign wey suppose start on Wednesday, 28 September.

Di Director General for Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council, Simon Lalong make di announcement for inside statement on Tuesday.

Oga Lanlong wey also be di govnor of Plateau state for inside di statement explain say dem postpone di campaign because dem wan expand di campaign council list to accommodate more stakeholders.

“Una remember say we bin earlier earmark peace walk and prayers for Wednesday, September 28, 2022, to officially kick-off our campaigns for di 2023 Presidential Elections.

"We bin don also announce say make members of di Campaign Council report for di Campaign Headquarters on dat day to collect dia letters of appointments.

However, sake of di expansion of di list to accommodate more stakeholders and interests within di APC family, we don decide to adjust di time-table of these activities in order to ensure everyone dey on board before activities officially commence. Consequently, di activities earlier announced for di 28th of September no go hold again.” di statement tok.

E say di campaign council go announce new date for di kick-off of di campaign to di public soon.

Some APC stakeholders no make di initial Campaign Council list

Wia dis foto come from, Bola Ahmed Tinubu Wetin we call dis foto, V﻿ice President Yemi Osinbajo and APC Presidential candidate

Di Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council bin first announce say dem go officially kick-off di campaigns for di 2023 Presidential Elections on September 28 wit peace walk and prayers.

For di list wey dem release last Friday, na about 422-member dey there and dia work na to ensure victory for dia presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu; and im running mate, Kashim Shettima.

But di APC wan expand dis list to accommodate more members

For di list dem release on Friday, some ogbonge stakeholders no dey wey lead to reactions for some quarters as pipo dey question why dem no dey di list because some of excluded pesins contest di presidential ticket of di party wit Tinubu while odas bin dey vocal against di Muslim-Muslim ticket of di APC.

Pesins wey no make di list include Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Secretary to di Government of di Federation, Boss Mustapha; former Secretary to di Government of di Federation, Babachir Lawal; former Speaker of di House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara; former Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, and many oda chieftains for di ruling party.

But di party don react say no be all members or stakeholders fit make di list.