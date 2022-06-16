Ghana National Cathedral: Why national cathedral cause controversy

Why Ghana national cathedral project dey cause controversy

Wia dis foto come from, Govment of Ghana Wetin we call dis foto, Artistic impression of Ghana National Cathedral

39 minutes wey don pass

De construction of national cathedral dey cause controversy for Ghana. Dis be after news emerge say work stall on de project despite monies up to about Ghc200 million wey dem pump inside.

So far de construction wey dey just de foundation level also grind to a halt.

Latest development be say de project contractors RIBADE Company LTD, allegedly sack over 200 of dia workers over a lack of funds. But what dey cause more controversy be say some people no dey understand why govment for pump money into construction of Cathedral when other important things dey to deal wit.

‘People feel say I dey deform my body sake of I be female bodybuilder’ 15th June 2022

What Ghana national Cathedral dey like

De cathedral go sit on 14.5 acre land within de heart of de capital, Accra. According to govment de plan be say de cathedral go house series of impressive chapels den baptistery. E also go get 5000-seat two-level auditorium, grand central hall, music school, auditorium for choir rehearsal, art gallery, shop, and multi-use space. In addition to dis, govment wan build de first Africa Bible Museum and Documentation Centre in dis cathedral.

Why some people dey opposed to de Cathedral

Ghanaian-American comedian, Michael Blackson add en voice to de debate.

“Ghana get bigger problems than a cathedral” de Hollywood comedian talk. For Michael Blackson and people who dey against de national cathedral, things like unemployment, inflation den fuel price hikes.

Also de lack of social amenities like good schools and hospitals for be de focus to some people.

Wia dis foto come from, Twitter/Screenshot

Meanwhile, others feel say instead of cathedral, govment for try resolve de flooding situation.

Wia dis foto come from, Twitter/Screenshot

Why Ghana govment wan build cathedral?

Govment of Ghana den people who dey support construction of de national cathedral believe say dis edifice go yield tourism revenue benefits. Dis be sake of de key installations dem go have including something like de first Africa Bible Museum.

Peace in Ghana den political stability be something wey govment wan cash in.

De 2021 Global Peace Index for instance place Ghana as de second most peaceful country in Africa after Mauritius.