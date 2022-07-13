Sri Lanka prime minister declare a state of emergency as president run go Maldives

13 July 2022, 08:21 WAT New Informate 9 minutes wey don pass

Sri Lanka Prime Minister don declare a state of emergency across di kontri and impose a curfew for di western province according to one of im spokesperson.

Dis na afta police use tear gas to scata a group of protesters near di Prime Minister office for Flower Road.

Di demonstrators dey chant songs and give speeches.

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe bin say e go step down once an all-party interim goment dey set up afta Mr Rajapaksa comot.

But many Sri Lankans want am to leave immediately.

Dis na becos once Mr Rajapaksa comot, under Sri Lanka constitution, Mr Wickremesinghe go automatically become acting president for 30 days.

Meanwhile reports say President Gotabaya Rajapaksa run comot from Sri Lanka on a military jet, as mass protests over di kontri economic crisis dey happun.

Di kontri air force confam say di 73-year-old fly go di Maldives wit im wife and two security officials.

Dem land for di capital, Male, at around 03:00 local time (22:00 GMT), BBC Sinhala find out.

Mr Rajapaksa departure end di family dynasty wey don rule Sri Lanka for decades.

Di president bin dey in hiding afta crowds storm im residence on Saturday, and pledge to resign on Wednesday 13 July.

One source tell BBC say Mr Rajapaksa no go remain for di Maldives and intend to travel go a third kontri.